Inside Hallmark Star Kimberly Williams-Paisley's Tragic Connection To The LA Fires

California Governor Gavin Newsom has predicted that the raging Los Angeles fires will go down in history as one of the most catastrophic natural disasters the United States has ever had to contend with. As of this writing, at least 24 people have perished in the fires, which are raging across the City of Angels, while entire neighborhoods have burned to the ground. Thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their often lavish homes, many of whom are well-known celebrities, with heartbreaking stories about the loss of thousands of houses documented on social media in real time.

Among the celebs who've sadly lost their homes were Hallmark star Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her country singer husband Brad Paisley. The latter took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news. The first house Brad and Kimberly bought together happened to be a stunning home in the Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood that has been completely destroyed by the wildfires. The celebrity couple's Palisades property held some beautiful memories: This is where they welcomed their first child and had unforgettable times with dear friends. "That beautiful old house burned last night. As did most of that community. So many good people displaced, devastated and cast out all over LA," Brad wrote in his post. The couple no longer owns the house — they sold it in 2013 — but knowing their old home is gone forever was distressing nonetheless.

"Beautiful post, thank you. I don't have the words right now," Kimberly commented on her husband's post. While she hasn't shared her own sentiments about the loss, the Hallmark stalwart did take to her Instagram Stories to share a fundraiser for the Best Friends Animal Society, which is putting all its efforts into taking care of displaced animals during the fires.