Tragic Details About Jamie Lee Curtis' Life

This article mentions sexual misconduct and addiction.

Over the course of her decade-spanning career, Jamie Lee Curtis became a horror movie legend in "Halloween," a rebellious teenage girl in an adult body with "Freaky Friday," and a contemptuous IRS inspector in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Her incredible filmography has been marked by triumphant moments, like her Oscar win in 2023, just as it's unfortunately been marred by tragedy.

Curtis certainly didn't have to claw and scrape her way to the top from nothing; her parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, were both successful actors, as are some of her siblings. Speaking with The New Yorker in December 2019, the "True Lies" star reflected on her Hollywood upbringing. "It's important for me, given that I'm this bougie princess from Los Angeles — even if I claim I worked hard, I've never really worked hard a day in my life," she said. But despite her perhaps privileged life, Curtis has endured setbacks at every turn in her from very early on. From difficult familial issues to insecurities, health issues, and the deaths of those closest to her, the actor has overcome a lot in her life.

