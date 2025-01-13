Haters Blast Erin Andrews' Game Day Jacket As Epic Fashion Fumble
Football play-offs are in full swing, and while most fans have been tuning in to find out who will play in Superbowl LIX on February 9, 2025, there are some who have been distracted by some other activities happening during the games — like who's reporting on the sidelines and what they're wearing. When the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 12, long-time sports reporter Erin Andrews was on the scene, as part of the Fox Sports team. Spectators spotted her chatting with running backs, and even sending a shout-out to the American Red Cross in the wake of the fires in California, where Andrews herself is a resident of Los Angeles.
But beyond her professional capabilities, there was also the matter of Andrews' choice of outerwear. The game took place in Philadelphia, where the weather was definitely on the chilly side. When viewed from the usual waist-up camera angle, the reporter appeared to have donned a brown, puffy coat, belted at the waist. In full view, however, it was actually a one-piece snowsuit. When she posted a snippet of video from the game on her Instagram account, there were no questions about Andrews' eyebrows, but there were plenty of folks asking where they could get her snowsuit. There were also people questioning her fashion sense, declaring it anything but a touchdown.
The poop emoji might have been (read: definitely was) mentioned a few times
As usual, the Fox Sports stalwart's reporting was spot-on during the Packers and Eagles Wild Card game — fortunately, without an awkward mix-up in sight, leading to days of Erin Andrews feeling guilty. It's just too bad the fans were throwing flags left and right when it came to her sideline wardrobe. The reporter's zip-up snowsuit was puffy, and very, very brown, leading to multiple digs by the denizens of X, formerly known as Twitter. "Erin Andrews dressed like the poop emoji," quipped one. Another commenter got even more creative, invoking vintage automobiles and referencing the belt on the suit by writing, "Erin Andrews is wearing a '72 Buick front bench seat cover and it came with the seatbelt."
One gridiron fan kept the sports theme going, noting, "Erin Andrews is dressed like the football." A few eagle-eyed fashionistas determined that it was the Ajax ski suit from Cordova, which retails for $1,690 on their website, (indicating just a hint of Andrews' lavish life). Anybody looking to purchase it will be happy to know the official color is not related to bathroom activities, but is labelled as the rather sophisticated-sounding "Chestnut."