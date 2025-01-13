Haters Blast Erin Andrews' Game Day Jacket As Epic Fashion Fumble

Football play-offs are in full swing, and while most fans have been tuning in to find out who will play in Superbowl LIX on February 9, 2025, there are some who have been distracted by some other activities happening during the games — like who's reporting on the sidelines and what they're wearing. When the Green Bay Packers faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, January 12, long-time sports reporter Erin Andrews was on the scene, as part of the Fox Sports team. Spectators spotted her chatting with running backs, and even sending a shout-out to the American Red Cross in the wake of the fires in California, where Andrews herself is a resident of Los Angeles.

But beyond her professional capabilities, there was also the matter of Andrews' choice of outerwear. The game took place in Philadelphia, where the weather was definitely on the chilly side. When viewed from the usual waist-up camera angle, the reporter appeared to have donned a brown, puffy coat, belted at the waist. In full view, however, it was actually a one-piece snowsuit. When she posted a snippet of video from the game on her Instagram account, there were no questions about Andrews' eyebrows, but there were plenty of folks asking where they could get her snowsuit. There were also people questioning her fashion sense, declaring it anything but a touchdown.