Melania Trump Throws Shady Dig At Obamas While Talking White House Move-In Plans
The countdown to the Trumps' return to The White House has begun. Needless to say, there are some very mixed feelings about this. There may even be mixed feelings within the Trump family. There have been some telling signs that Former First Lady Melania Trump won't return to the White House with President-elect Donald Trump this time around. In fact, many people believe she didn't feel particularly happy about being first lady at all. Regardless of how Melania feels about it, though, Donald is heading back to the White House. So, is she looking forward to it? She characteristically didn't outright say much about her feelings. She did, however, lunge at the slightest opportunity to throw shade at the Obamas.
Melania Trump tells Fox & Friends that she is packed and ready to move into the White House pic.twitter.com/UBWIdsJ4BJ
— Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) January 13, 2025
Just a week before Donald's inauguration, Melania gave an interview with Fox News. Host Ainsley Earhardt asked, "What is it like when you're moving back in the White House? ... What's different this time?" Unsurprisingly, the main difference for Melania is that she's done it before. "The difference is I know where I will be going," she began. Yet, she quickly took a hard turn toward trash-talking the Obamas. "The first time was challenging," she said, adding, "We didn't have much of the information. The information was ... upheld for us from previous administration. But, this time, I have everything!" Her not-so-subtle implication here, of course, was that Barack and Michelle Obama withheld information about the process of moving into The White House at the start of Donald's first term.
Melania seemingly can't forgive and forget her original White House move-in
This wasn't the first time Melania Trump shared her belief that the Obamas made her life difficult when she first became first lady. In her memoir, "Melania," she threw the Obamas under the bus for her White House move-in delay. "It is customary for the incoming first family to start the moving process when the outgoing first family leaves for the holidays in December," she wrote, adding, "Sadly, our team did not receive the access we had requested to visit the White House residence in December."
She went on to say "Despite reaching out to the Obamas' team and requesting a convenient time for our visit, we did not receive a response for weeks. When we finally received the information, it was filled with errors. This delayed the planning process, and I was only able to begin renovations ... once we were already in the White House. Those three weeks would have been crucial for ... starting preparations." Eight years after the fact, Melania is clearly still harping on those three weeks she feels the Obamas stole from her. In fact, when asked about returning to the White House, her memory of those three weeks was at the top of her mind. Clearly, this time, the move will be easier. Even so, it has been reported that she won't even live in Washington D.C. full-time. So, time will tell how her return to the White House will actually go.