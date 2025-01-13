Melania Trump Throws Shady Dig At Obamas While Talking White House Move-In Plans

The countdown to the Trumps' return to The White House has begun. Needless to say, there are some very mixed feelings about this. There may even be mixed feelings within the Trump family. There have been some telling signs that Former First Lady Melania Trump won't return to the White House with President-elect Donald Trump this time around. In fact, many people believe she didn't feel particularly happy about being first lady at all. Regardless of how Melania feels about it, though, Donald is heading back to the White House. So, is she looking forward to it? She characteristically didn't outright say much about her feelings. She did, however, lunge at the slightest opportunity to throw shade at the Obamas.

Melania Trump tells Fox & Friends that she is packed and ready to move into the White House pic.twitter.com/UBWIdsJ4BJ — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@WojPawelczyk) January 13, 2025

Just a week before Donald's inauguration, Melania gave an interview with Fox News. Host Ainsley Earhardt asked, "What is it like when you're moving back in the White House? ... What's different this time?" Unsurprisingly, the main difference for Melania is that she's done it before. "The difference is I know where I will be going," she began. Yet, she quickly took a hard turn toward trash-talking the Obamas. "The first time was challenging," she said, adding, "We didn't have much of the information. The information was ... upheld for us from previous administration. But, this time, I have everything!" Her not-so-subtle implication here, of course, was that Barack and Michelle Obama withheld information about the process of moving into The White House at the start of Donald's first term.

