Telling Signs Melania Won't Return To The White House With Donald Trump

When it comes to being first lady, Melania Trump seems to be over it. Although her husband, Donald Trump, has been all over the news since winning reelection, Melania has been far more hesitant about being in the limelight, and she's made no effort to hide her intentions for the next four years. A source told the New York Post that the incoming first lady will likely treat the role as a part-time job: "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She'll do the big events. But no ladies' tea and no — or very few — interviews."

This may seem like a shocking attitude to have toward such a coveted role in the U.S. government, but Melania reportedly isn't receiving any resistance to her plans. As author Kate Bennett explained to CNN: "She has carte blanche — she can be as active in the East Wing or as inactive as she cares to be." From what we can see, Melania will definitely lean more toward inactivity in her second term as first lady. Here, we'll break down the most telling signs that she won't be following Donald to the White House this time around.