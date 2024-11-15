Telling Signs Melania Won't Return To The White House With Donald Trump
When it comes to being first lady, Melania Trump seems to be over it. Although her husband, Donald Trump, has been all over the news since winning reelection, Melania has been far more hesitant about being in the limelight, and she's made no effort to hide her intentions for the next four years. A source told the New York Post that the incoming first lady will likely treat the role as a part-time job: "Melania will be the first lady, but only on her terms. She'll do the big events. But no ladies' tea and no — or very few — interviews."
This may seem like a shocking attitude to have toward such a coveted role in the U.S. government, but Melania reportedly isn't receiving any resistance to her plans. As author Kate Bennett explained to CNN: "She has carte blanche — she can be as active in the East Wing or as inactive as she cares to be." From what we can see, Melania will definitely lean more toward inactivity in her second term as first lady. Here, we'll break down the most telling signs that she won't be following Donald to the White House this time around.
She was mostly MIA on the campaign trail
Before a candidate is even elected president, their spouse is typically a visible part of their campaign. Although Melania Trump was a common sight during Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, she was frequently nowhere to be found in 2024 — even when it really counted. For example, as a netizen pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, Melania was missing in action at a "Women for Trump" rally on Election Day, forgoing a key opportunity to support Donald at the eleventh hour.
Stranger still, it looks like one of Melania's most notable campaign appearances was actually a paid gig. Donald's September 2024 financial disclosure (via CNN) lists a six-figure speaking engagement payment to Melania for a political fundraiser event for the Log Cabin Republicans, a group that worked to help Donald win reelection. Being hesitant to speak in support of your husband's campaign unless there's money on the table doesn't exactly sound like someone who plans to be an involved first lady.
However, despite her absence from most of Donald's rallies and other significant campaign events, Melania did make an appearance for his Election Night victory speech. It's unlikely she'll be a particularly active FLOTUS this time around, but her presence at this event suggests she is still keenly aware of the importance of optics in the political world.
She declined a significant invitation
Although Donald Trump doesn't officially start his term until January 6, 2025, Melania Trump was already showing signs that she has no intention of adhering to first lady traditions in November 2024. The former model declined an invitation to join Jill Biden for tea at the White House, a custom that first ladies have observed for over a century.
Despite accepting Michelle Obama's invitation back in 2016, Melania didn't extend the same invitation to Biden in 2020, so it's really no surprise she remains unwilling to meet with the outgoing first lady four years later.
However, failing to appear at a longstanding, ceremonious event isn't just indicative of Melania's feelings about Biden; it's also a major hint that she plans to pick and choose which White House events are worthy of her appearance. Even a reported nudge from Donald's team (via CNN) wasn't enough to persuade Melania to grace Washington with her presence, and we're betting her unwillingness to acquiesce will quickly become a familiar pattern.
She has a memoir to promote
Perhaps the most glaring sign that Melania Trump won't be returning to the White House is that her highly anticipated memoir, "Melania," officially hit shelves in October 2024. The book became a top seller on Amazon before its release, but Melania wasn't stopping there; shortly after the release, Fox News reported that a collector's edition of the memoir was in the works, complete with over 200 photographs taken by Melania herself.
Melania started promoting the book on X a month before its debut, tweeting a video in which she said: "I believe it is important to share my perspective: the truth." She also sat down with "Fox & Friends" to discuss the book, describing details from young life and the early days of her courtship with Donald Trump. In the wake of all this, it's likely Melania will have even more speaking engagements and interviews to attend, leaving little time to attend to her duties as first lady.
Being close to her son is a top priority
Motherhood is clearly important to Melania Trump, and it appears she is prioritizing her role as a parent over her role in the White House. In March 2024, a source told People that Melania was likely to keep Barron close even when he went off to college: "Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school." Unsurprisingly, Melania subtly confirmed her plans to spend more time in New York during Donald's second presidential term after Barron enrolled at New York University.
Although this move would certainly keep her away from Washington, staying in New York won't necessarily mean Melania won't still spend plenty of time with Donald. After all, the President-elect spent a lot of time in New York and Florida during his first term, with The Washington Post estimating that he visited a property owned by the Trump Organization an average of twice per week. If he adopts similar travel habits in his second term, it's likely the proud parents will cross paths often, giving Melania a chance to weigh in on some of his policies and initiatives from the sidelines if she so chooses.
Her attitude has become even more detached since her first term
History often repeats itself, and Melania Trump's behavior during her first term as FLOTUS set the stage for her being even more hands-off in her second term. For example, her first lady platform during Donald's first campaign was known as "Be Best" and had very few well-defined characteristics. The platform focused on several children-centric issues, but, as CNN reported in 2020, Melania still had little to show for her plans to boost internet safety and reduce the drug crisis impact on children two years after launching "Be Best." She could certainly work toward being more effective in her second term, but Melania's attitude about returning to the White House makes it seem as though she has no plans of improving on her past performance.
If she was nervous about making a good impression as first lady in 2016, that certainly doesn't seem to be the case now. In an October 2024 "Fox & Friends" segment, Melania's non-answer about being first lady said it all: "I'm not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience, much more knowledge. I was in the White House before." Although she could be speaking from a place of confidence earned through practice, these comments don't sound like the words of someone who is excited to get back to work in the Oval Office.