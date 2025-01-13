Justine Bateman's Scathing Indictment Of Meghan & Harry Has Everyone Picking Sides

Since last week, deadly wildfires have destroyed homes and businesses throughout the Los Angeles area, and there has been an outpouring of help and support for those who've lost so much, including from Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. Meghan and Harry live in Montecito, California, which is around 90 miles from the fire-affected areas. The couple visited Pasadena to help serve food to fire evacuees and thank first responders. The mayor of Pasadena seemed to be thankful for them being there, but not everyone appreciated the couple's actions. Actor and filmmaker Justine Bateman posted about Meghan and Harry on X, formerly Twitter, on January 11: "Meghan Markle and Harry are no better than ambulance chasers. What a repulsive 'photo op' they achieved. They are 'touring the damage'? Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists."

Advertisement

Her viral post has got people talking, and no one can agree as to whether Bateman's perspective was reasonable. Lots of people think she crossed the line. "I'm at a loss as to why you're so bitter & angry Justine. Meghan & Harry decided to help the poor people affected by these horrific fires. Unless you expected them to wear burkhas, of course they were going to be recognised & photographed," one person said.

Another wrote, "All I see you doing is bashing the mayor and the governor and being an X Keyboard warrior. They were out there helping. You...not so much."