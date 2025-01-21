HGTV Star Tarek El Moussa's Complete Transformation

Seeking to make his fortune, Tarek El Moussa saw a huge opportunity in the Southern California real estate market during the early 2000s. He was just 21 years old when he attained his real estate license. Success, however, did not come immediately. In a video he shared on Instagram, he reminisced about his early days in real estate, when he was so broke that he lived in the garage of his mom's place in Long Beach.

"I knew that that wasn't the life for me and that I was meant to do more," he wrote in the caption. "So that's when I started taking real estate serious and decided to work harder then ever before for 90 days straight ... 90 days later I made around $130,000 in commission selling houses and never looked back."

Early on, El Moussa learned a huge lesson that flipped his perspective, making him realize he should be buying houses and flipping them for a profit, not brokering deals for other buyers and sellers. As he told Pallazzo, he made only a few thousand dollars on a property that he spent nearly a year trying to sell... only to watch someone else make a lot more money off of it. "Then, the person I sold the house to, painted it, cut the grass, put it back on the market and made about $130,000," he recalled. "That was the exact moment that I realized I was on the wrong side of the equation and that I needed to be an investor."

