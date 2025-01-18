Mariska Hargitay's 3 Kids Are Growing Up Fast

Mariska Hargitay has been synonymously known as "Olivia Benson" for decades, but she's been called "Mom" since 2006. The "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star married her co-star, Peter Hermann, who has a recurring role in the hit crime series, in 2004, and the lovebirds became parents two years later. Hargitay was 42 years old when she gave birth to her eldest son.

She told People, "I'm so grateful that I'm an older mom. Grateful that I became successful older. I don't know if I could have handled it when I was younger." It was also smart planning on her part since she had gotten into debt before she became famous, and raising children is expensive.

The actress, who's had a stunning transformation, admitted she wasn't the most live-in-the-moment kind of gal when she was younger, but today she appreciates everything. Five years after giving birth to August Hermann, Hargitay and her husband adopted two more kids: Amaya and Andrew Hermann. Their family of five is now complete, and the power couple savors every minute of it, whether they're winning Halloween with a group costume or attending the Olympics.

