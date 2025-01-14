Trump Breathes New Life Into Carrie Underwood And Kelly Clarkson Feud (And There's A Clear Winner)

Celebrity feuds always provide a steady stream of hot gossip, and unfortunately for Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, rumors about their supposed feud have been running rampant for years. Now, President-Elect Donald Trump has managed to reignite them by selecting Underwood as one of the A-listers to perform at his 2025 inauguration (where she's sure to make at least one fashion fail). Clarkson famously performed at Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, so naturally social media is ablaze with users speculating about who the best performer between the two is. Pitting women against each other is so last year, but the internet just can't seem to help itself.

Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" on January 20, 2025, and amid all the criticism from those who hoped that she would decline to perform at any event associated with Trump, the country singer released a statement, clarifying that she was "honored" to be performing at the event, per Hello! magazine. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood confirmed. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Netizens quickly hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinions, with one dubbing Clarkson "the true American Idol" after hearing about her decision to accept the divisive politician's invitation. "And that's why Kelly Clarkson is better than Carrie Underwood!" another user weighed in, while a third simply stated, "Carrie can't compete where she doesn't compare."

