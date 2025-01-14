Trump Breathes New Life Into Carrie Underwood And Kelly Clarkson Feud (And There's A Clear Winner)
Celebrity feuds always provide a steady stream of hot gossip, and unfortunately for Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, rumors about their supposed feud have been running rampant for years. Now, President-Elect Donald Trump has managed to reignite them by selecting Underwood as one of the A-listers to perform at his 2025 inauguration (where she's sure to make at least one fashion fail). Clarkson famously performed at Barack Obama's 2013 inauguration, so naturally social media is ablaze with users speculating about who the best performer between the two is. Pitting women against each other is so last year, but the internet just can't seem to help itself.
Underwood is set to perform "America the Beautiful" on January 20, 2025, and amid all the criticism from those who hoped that she would decline to perform at any event associated with Trump, the country singer released a statement, clarifying that she was "honored" to be performing at the event, per Hello! magazine. "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event," Underwood confirmed. "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."
Netizens quickly hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their opinions, with one dubbing Clarkson "the true American Idol" after hearing about her decision to accept the divisive politician's invitation. "And that's why Kelly Clarkson is better than Carrie Underwood!" another user weighed in, while a third simply stated, "Carrie can't compete where she doesn't compare."
The country stars previously denied there was any beef between them
It's no secret that Kelly Clarkson isn't a fan of Donald Trump. In the past, she's voiced her criticism of the former "Apprentice" star quite publicly. In January 2016, the "American Idol" winner responded to a post from fellow singer Bette Midler, who expressed her concern over how Trump seemed to have the uncanny ability to get away with just about anything. Clarkson replied on X, "I am legitimately frightened for our nation." Carrie Underwood, on the other hand, has remained mum on her political views, but given the "Before He Cheats" hitmaker's willingness to perform at Trump's inauguration, many are understandably connecting the dots that she's probably been a fan of his all along.
When rumors about Clarkson and Underwood's reportedly strained relationship initially ran rampant, the "Since U Been Gone" singer addressed them head-on during a 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen." Clarkson dismissed the scuttlebutt as total rubbish, reasoning, "People always pit us together, and we don't even know each other well enough to be pitted together." She elaborated, "Literally, we've run into each other a handful of times. There's no beef between us. We don't know each other."
Underwood also tackled the stories swirling about their supposed feud on X in 2018, expressing her frustration with the internet's eagerness to invent issues between successful women. "I do wish more publications would just celebrate women's success without pitting them against each other" the country star wrote in response to a post from Clarkson herself, adding, "Love ya'! Hope you're well!" Of course, there's no telling how Underwood's decision to support Trump at his inauguration might affect Clarkson's opinion of her.