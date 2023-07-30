What Kelly Clarkson's Relationship With Carrie Underwood Is Like

Powerhouse vocalists, "American Idol" winners, moms of two, philanthropists, country girls — there is a lot of common ground for Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood to stand on. Yet, the question of whether or not the two singers have beef never seems to go away.

Clarkson, who won "American Idol" in 2002, jumped at the opportunity to defend her relationship with Underwood — who, despite almost not competing on "American Idol," won in 2005 — in a June 2023 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen. While taking a phone call from a fan who prefaced their question to Clarkson with a sidebar about her alleged feud with the "Before He Cheats" singer, Clarkson interrupted to confirm that there is, in fact, no beef, drama, or otherwise between the two.

Until, of course, the fan caller revealed that wasn't what she was about to ask. Here's what Clarkson had to say about her relationship with Underwood.