The Fashion Fail Carrie Underwood Is Sure To Make At Trump's Inauguration (It Involves Her Killer Legs)

Next week, President-elect Donald Trump will return to the White House to serve out his second term as Commander-in-Chief. The inauguration is sure to be a day to remember — for better or worse — and Carrie Underwood is slated to perform. Underwood is a big name in the music industry and is quite the get for the new Trump administration, though other well-known musicians performed at his first inauguration, including the late country singer Toby Keith and the rock band 3 Doors Down. However, what's really at the forefront of everyone's minds isn't why Underwood agreed to this gig, but what she's going to wear to it.

If there's one thing the controversial musician loves, besides digging her keys into the side of cheaters' pretty little souped-up four-wheel drives, it's wearing a high-low dress with a high slit. Last year was a big one for Underwood's favorite tacky fashion choice. She wore that dress style to the Grand Ole Opry multiple times. She also sported the look in the music video for Cody Johnson's song, "I'm Gonna Love You."

If she doesn't care about wearing that fashion choice to a place as prestigious and historic as the Grand Ole Opry, then what's to stop her from wearing it to Trump's inauguration?