Trump Can't Hide Delicate Ego While Railing Against Late Night TV (Good Luck, The Next 4 Years!)

President-elect Donald Trump is known for his late-night social media diatribes railing against whatever TV show he happens to be watching. We know he loves watching people talk about himself — even if it's not in the most forgiving light — as evidenced by his 1 AM post on Truth Social on January 14, criticizing Seth Meyers and NBC. "How bad is Seth Meyers on NBC," he began before branding Meyers with a unique nickname, writing, "I got stuck watching Marble Mouth Meyers the other night ... every time I watch this moron I feel an obligation to say how dumb and untalented he is." He went on to denounce late-night shows, which he has long wanted to destroy, calling them "simply political hits, 100% of the time, to me and the Republican Party."

Advertisement

Late-night TV hosts like John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and, of course, Meyers are no strangers to using Trump as the butt of their jokes, even if it's caused a drop in viewership for others, like Jimmy Kimmel. This was no different on the January 14 episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," which is one of the best celebrity talk shows hands down. Meyers opened his "A Closer Look" segment by saying Trump "has no fixed principles or core beliefs or coherent ideas or constructive solutions or plans or proposals or policies or values or thoughts of any kind" and called him an "intellectual roomba." He later played old Trump debate clips over a video of a Roomba bumping into a wall and chair, demonstrating how easily Trump can change his mind. Perhaps most damning was Meyers' comment that Trump only watches TV and rants about it on social media, which is exactly what he did while catching Meyers' show.

Advertisement