Trump's Inauguration Might Be Filled With Cringe Dance Moves Thanks To One Performer

President-elect Donald Trump possesses several identifiable features and traits, from his bright orange spray tan to his large, yet easily-bruised, ego. And, after the news came out that a certain performer will be gracing the stage prior to his inauguration on January 20, 2025, Trump very well could showcase another aspect of his personality his followers and detractors alike may not be as familiar with.

On January 13, 2025, the Village People frontman Victor Willis shared that the disco group will be present at some of Trump's Inauguration Day events. (As of writing, Willis is the only original member of the Village People in the musical group.) The group, which is known for popular dance hits like "Y.M.C.A.," aims to bring people together with these specific performances. "We know this [won't] make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics," Willis wrote on Facebook. "Our song Y.M.C.A. is a global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost. Therefore, we believe it's now time to bring the country together with music which is why VILLAGE PEOPLE will be performing at various events as part of the 2025 Inauguration of Donald J. Trump."

While there's no telling who in the nation will want to get up and dance during the inauguration festivities, there's no doubt the president-elect himself will be one willing to oblige by putting on his boogie shoes and getting down on Inauguration Day.