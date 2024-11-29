Trump's Thanksgiving Sing-A-Long Leaves Barron Wishing He Would Have Stayed At NYU

The scene at Mar-a-Lago during Thanksgiving night is not the only time Barron Trump has been caught on camera looking awkward or uncomfortable in his parents' company. In July 2024, a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed Barron silently sitting with President-elect Donald Trump in a golf cart with a blank expression as the latter discussed President Joe Biden's departure from the 2024 presidential race. Another video shared on X showed a different time he was subjected to some of his father's cringeworthy boogieing, this time to Billy Joel's "Uptown Girl," while arriving for Easter dinner in April 2024. As was the case during Thanksgiving, Barron, once again, looked a little embarrassed, and shyly smiled as his father hammed it up and greeted fellow attendees.

Barron's seemingly awkward, uneasy attitude in these scenarios may also be a residual of his signature serious, unsmiling look he's sported since he was a child. Though more recent snaps of the now-adult Barron have shown off his rarely-seen smile, his blank, reserved demeanor is not an uncommon sight in the slightest. Thus, though embarrassment may have influenced his facial expressions in videos like the "YMCA" clip, his appearance could also just be another of the countless examples of the look many have come to know him by since he entered the limelight as a kid.