Donald Trump's Garbage Man Costume Burns Bright As His Most Orange Makeup Look Yet

Former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is no stranger to throwing on costumes to make himself seem more relatable to average working Americans. In October 2024, he made one awkward attempt at approachability by donning an apron and working in what was obviously a staged shift at a Pennsylvania McDonald's. However, in another move to outdo his competition, Trump took his dress-up tactics a step further and put on another kind of blue collar garb.

On October 30, 2024, Trump was seen, of all things, riding in a garbage truck bearing his campaign logo while also dressed as a garbage man in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Per CNN, his intentions were to criticize Joe Biden's reported description of Trump supporters as garbage from earlier in the week. "For Joe Biden to make that statement," Trump began, "It's really a disgrace."

From the passenger seat of the tall white garbage truck, Trump took other questions from reporters. In one response, he addressed the controversy involving comedian Tony Hinchcliffe's off-color Puerto Rico joke made at the candidate's Madison Square Garden rally, denying any involvement with him. "I don't know anything about the comedian," Trump said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I don't know who he is. I've never seen him. I heard he made a statement but it was just a statement that he made." His decision to discuss the situation, however, was criticized for its timing. "The plan for the day for the Trump campaign was to have Trump talk about the Puerto Rico controversy from a garbage truck?" MeidasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski said on X. "Because that's what happened. Nice optics. All we are missing is the paper towels."

