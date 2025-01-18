The Lavish Life Of Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler grew up in New Jersey, but now she's living her dream of residing in New York City. While it's exciting for anyone's dream to be realized, Zegler's comes at a cost. New York City is the seventh-most expensive city in the world to live in, meaning Zegler has to work hard to make it in the Big Apple. For example, the average cost of living in New York City in 2024 came in at just under $50,000 per year for a single person (which is about $12,000 more per year than the national average), while the average salary was just under $52,000 per year. Lots of people in New York City are living on tight budgets.

Zegler, however, doesn't appear to be one of those people. The actor is finding success in an industry that pays its top earners well. For example, Zegler spent the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 playing Juliet in a Broadway revival of "Romeo + Juliet," which ran for just over 21 weeks. The equity minimum for a Broadway performer is $2,349 per week, with big-name stars typically earning much more. Even if Zegler only earned the Broadway minimum for her work, she would've earned enough from her 21 weeks on Broadway to cover the average living expenses for an entire year in New York City, and it's likely that she earned more than the minimum.