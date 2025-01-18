The Lavish Life Of Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler's transformation has been stunning. The actor went from a teenager starring in local stage productions in New Jersey to the leading lady in a Steven Spielberg film almost overnight, and her career only went up from there. While Zegler is still early in what's sure to be a long career, everything she's had her hand in has been major. After garnering the lead role in the prequel to one of the most lucrative film franchises of all time, getting picked to bring an iconic Disney princess to life, and starring on Broadway, Zegler has quickly proved that she's only interested in major projects.
And all of those major projects have translated to major money. Despite her nascent presence in the industry, Zegler has racked up an estimated net worth of $3 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, and it only stands to increase. See just how she spends her millions by taking a closer look at the lavish life of Rachel Zegler.
Rachel Zegler lives in one of the most expensive cities in the world
Rachel Zegler grew up in New Jersey, but now she's living her dream of residing in New York City. While it's exciting for anyone's dream to be realized, Zegler's comes at a cost. New York City is the seventh-most expensive city in the world to live in, meaning Zegler has to work hard to make it in the Big Apple. For example, the average cost of living in New York City in 2024 came in at just under $50,000 per year for a single person (which is about $12,000 more per year than the national average), while the average salary was just under $52,000 per year. Lots of people in New York City are living on tight budgets.
Zegler, however, doesn't appear to be one of those people. The actor is finding success in an industry that pays its top earners well. For example, Zegler spent the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025 playing Juliet in a Broadway revival of "Romeo + Juliet," which ran for just over 21 weeks. The equity minimum for a Broadway performer is $2,349 per week, with big-name stars typically earning much more. Even if Zegler only earned the Broadway minimum for her work, she would've earned enough from her 21 weeks on Broadway to cover the average living expenses for an entire year in New York City, and it's likely that she earned more than the minimum.
She takes tropical vacations
Rachel Zegler is usually busy working, but when she has some time, she takes vacations. For example, in April 2024, the star posted photos from her tropical trip to Tulum, Mexico, a destination known for great views and luxurious accommodations. The star stayed at La Valise Tulum, a lavish boutique hotel with rooms starting at around $450 per night but mostly running closer to $600 depending on the date of booking. Given her celebrity status and post on Instagram, it's possible that Zegler's stay at the hotel was comped, but that still signals wealth and access that most people don't have. Zegler doesn't always go tropical, though. In 2022, she took a quick three-day trip to Morocco, and she's spent plenty of time in Europe.
Zegler certainly likes a vacation, but her travels aren't always for leisure. Sometimes she has to work, too. But her work travels are quite glamorous. The star has traveled to Los Angeles plenty of times for awards shows, and she spent months in the U.K. filming the live-action remake of "Snow White" followed by months in Poland filming the prequel "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes." Zegler was happy to return to New York City after her time away, though. "When I came home from my year in Europe, going to my bodega, where people speak in Spanish to me, I was like, 'Oh, my God, I missed you, Enrique!'" Zegler said in an interview with Variety.
Rachel Zegler wears designer clothes
As Rachel Zegler's career grows, so does her closet. The "West Side Story" star is already quite accustomed to wearing designer duds. Whether it's for a fashion show or a walk down the red carpet, Zegler is outfitted in some of the world's finest clothing. For example, when walking the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes," Zegler donned a couture Elie Saab gown, and for the film's Berlin premiere, she rocked Alexander McQueen. For the opening night of the Broadway show "Parade," Zegler wore a Giorgio Armani two-piece outfit, and she put on her Fendi best for the "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" premiere in Rome.
Zegler has connections in the fashion world, too, so if she wants something made, she can have it made. At the Dior fashion show for its 2024 pre-fall collection, Zegler sat front row, and she shared with Women's Wear Daily that the fashion house did her a solid when she wanted to wear a particular outfit. "They actually custom-made it for me," Zegler said of her ensemble. "Because I really, really wanted it, and it didn't really come in my size. But they did make it for me, and I'm thrilled."
She attends exclusive events
Rachel Zegler's star power is rising steadily, as evidenced by her attendance of certain events. The actor has presented at the Oscars and performed at the Grammys (more on that later), and she's been to the Met Gala (a notoriously exclusive, expensive event — attendance is invite-only, and individual tickets cost around $75,000 with tables going for $350,000) multiple times. Zegler first attended the 2021 event in a Dior dress and Saint Laurent shoes, then went again in 2024, donning a Michael Kors gown. "[Michael Kors has] been championing me and supporting my career for years, so it meant so much to me when he asked if I would represent him at the Met!" Zegler said in Elle.
Most stars don't actually pay the fee to get into the doors of the Met on the first Monday in May — they usually attend as guests of designers who've paid for tables. However, they may have to pay for transportation, lodging, and a stylist, all of which adds up. Because Zegler lives in New York, she didn't have to pay to get to the city, but in 2024, she seemingly got ready in a hotel room and worked with a stylist and makeup artist to prepare for the event. Celebrities reportedly spend anywhere from $60,000 to $100,000 to get ready for a single major event, and considering how important the Met Gala is to those who attend, Zegler could've spent somewhere in that range for her evening.
Her breakout film salary was reportedly quite handsome
Many famous actors have a breakout role that propels them into superstardom. For Bruce Willis, it was "Die Hard." For Julia Roberts, it was "Pretty Woman." For Rachel Zegler, it was 2021's "West Side Story." But this breakout role wasn't just any film. It was the Steven Spielberg remake of the Oscar-winning 1961 film, and it was Zegler's first film role ever. Zegler starred as Maria, a role made famous by Natalie Wood, and reports claim that she earned a whopping $500,000 for her work. While that might not seem like much for an actor, Brad Pitt reportedly earned $6,000 for his first major movie, "Thelma & Louise."
Spielberg made Zegler work for every penny she earned from "West Side Story," and it started long before they ever met. "I was one out of 30,000 people who auditioned for [the role of Maria], and I auditioned for a year," Zegler shared on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show." "No job's worth it — this one was." The actor said she didn't meet Spielberg until six months into the auditioning process, and that after a certain amount of time had passed, she assumed she didn't get the part. Clearly, the work was worth the trouble, and being in "West Side Story" set Zegler up to make a reported $2 million for her work in 2025's "Snow White," the live-action Disney movie.
Rachel Zegler has a partnership with a major luxury brand
Rachel Zegler doesn't just make money through her work on stage and screen — she's also earning through her brand partnership with Dior. The actor is the face of Dior Beauty, and she's served as an ambassador for the brand in other capacities. "It's been so wonderful," Zegler told Gotham of her work with Dior. "I never really imagined myself to be the face of a beauty campaign. It's been very, very cool. And everyone's been so supportive." Zegler joined the stunning Anya Taylor-Joy, Yara Shahidi, and Dilraba Dilmurat as ambassadors for the brand. "[I]t's been really fun to go from seeing these incredible young women during Paris Fashion Week to suddenly working with them on a bustling set that can only be compared to a fashion and beauty factory with cameras," Zegler said.
What Zegler earns from her work with Dior is hard to say, but the range of possible figures is astronomical. The actor has posted about the brand on Instagram and starred in advertisements, among other things. She could be getting paid anywhere from $10,000 to $1 million for a single post on Instagram based on her follower count, or she could be getting paid a sum each year as part of a payment package. If it's the latter, Zegler could be earning millions from Dior each year, given that the brand has been known to pay its ad stars well.
She's been gifted lavish swag
Rachel Zegler's life didn't just change financially after starring in "West Side Story" — it also earned her some unique honors and opportunities. For example, the actor won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. And those who are nominated for such prestigious awards also walk away with an incredible amount of swag (if they so choose — all the gifts are considered taxable income, so the recipients don't have to accept them). In the past, Golden Globes swag bags have been worth hundreds of thousands of dollars and included gifts such as a trip to Turks and Caicos and a wine-tasting experience in France.
That same year, Zegler also got to present an award at the Oscars, though she didn't receive a swag bag there because those are reserved for nominees of specific categories (and Zegler was notoriously snubbed at the 2022 Oscars). But that didn't matter, because she received a luxury swag bag at the Grammys that year as a performer at the ceremony. That year's gift bag included jewelry, luxury skin care products, and liposuction, with some of the gifts valued at over $10,000 each. The gift bag didn't seem to be on Zegler's mind, though. The actor was more concerned with her performance because she was one of the artists selected to perform a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, the lyricist for "West Side Story."
Rachel Zegler is a cover model
Famous actors have to do lots of marketing to sell their work, and that often includes gracing a magazine cover. Such has been the case for Rachel Zegler, who has been on the cover of Town & Country, Cosmopolitan, Variety, and more. And while the pay isn't great compared to what celebrities make at their day jobs, it can still earn them $1,000 a day, depending on the publication. And it seems like a pretty good gig. For an Elle cover shoot, the actor got her hair and makeup done and posed for photos in expensive designer items. For one of them, Zegler donned a $3,590 Saint Laurent dress and $1,250 Maison Margiela gloves. For another, she wore a $9,900 coat and $8,500 dress, both by Gucci.
Of course, this comes with some risks, like sharing vulnerable thoughts. For example, Zegler discussed with Elle the self-confidence she had before her career even began. "I really believed in my talent very early on, and probably in a psychotic way, to the point where I was, 'Yeah, I'm in an audition for a Spielberg movie; maybe then I won't go to college.' That was the idea I had," she said. The actor touched on criticism, too. "It's hard, but at the end of the day, you have to remember that, at least in my case, I'm the one with the confidence to go out there, and show my face, and be myself, and I'm getting paid."
She travels for fashion shows
While Rachel Zegler travels plenty for her film work, she also travels to attend fashion shows, and there are seemingly few more glamorous reasons for a person to travel. Since joining Dior as an ambassador, Zegler has gone to various places in the world to sit front row at the house's shows — dressed head to toe in the brand, of course — as a celebrity representative. In 2023, for example, Zegler traveled to Paris for Fashion Week to attend the Dior show. "[A]n incredible honor to be with my @dior family for paris fashion week. congratulations on another show-stopping collection," Zegler wished Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri in a post on Instagram. In 2024, Zegler went to Mexico City for the Dior Cruise show and got a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the pieces were made.
Not every fashion show requires packing for Zegler, though. In 2024, the actor went to Dior's pre-fall show at the Brooklyn Museum. "I'm so happy to be here; I'm so happy to be home — and to have Dior come to me," Zegler said in her interview with Women's Wear Daily. "It's so nice to be in Brooklyn. I'm a born and raised New Yorker, so getting to live here and work here and come see beautiful fashion here is nice." Zegler lives in New York City, so at worst, she had to take the subway to get to the fashion show's destination.
Rachel Zegler has worn stunning jewelry to public events
Famous actors often get the opportunity to wear a brand's jewelry at public events. The celebrities usually don't own the jewelry themselves, and depending on the price of the pieces, the jewelry sometimes comes with security. "I have had jewelers' security stay with people all night, but usually most of my talent have their own security," celebrity stylist Kate Young told Marketplace. "Usually at the end of the night, the actress gives the jewelry to her own security, who liaises with the jeweler's security and takes it back to them."
Rachel Zegler is one such celebrity who's worn pricey jewelry to an event, and while having security for a necklace may seem silly, the baubles are quite valuable. Zegler, for example, attended a press event for "West Side Story" in 2021 wearing Fabergé jewelry. She had on over $22,000 worth of jewelry in rings alone. At an event in 2024, Zegler arrived wearing Chopard jewels, the earrings valued at well over $40,000 and the rings valued at a few thousand each.
The red carpet isn't the only place Zegler can be found sporting expensive jewels. She's usually in some pricey pieces when she poses for magazines. For example, for her spread in Elle, Zegler wore a pair of earrings worth $8,200 and a necklace worth $6,500 in one photo and a bracelet worth $10,000 in another.