Who Is Kayla Wallace's Gorgeous Husband, Kevin McGarry?

If you love "Landman" on Paramount+, you're certainly not alone. And the fires starting from the oil rigs at this story's center aren't the only sparks flying in this series. There's plenty of romance amidst all the drama. So, it's only natural if watching the series has got you wondering about the real-life partners of the "Landman" cast. If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you probably know at least one. The "Landman" character Rebecca Falcone is portrayed by Canadian actor Kayla Wallace, who also plays Fiona Miller on the beloved Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart." The series also launched Wallace's relationship with costar Kevin McGarry, creating a quintessential Hallmark power couple.

Advertisement

This couple is certainly famous to fans of the Hallmark Channel, but their love story is even cuter and more made for TV than we would have imagined. So, who is McGarry, and how did their love story come to be? Let's just say it has many twists and turns, and they definitely have "When Calls to Heart" to thank. Sometimes life imitates art, and sometimes the Hallmark Channel has even better love stories offscreen than the ones they're famous for showing onscreen.