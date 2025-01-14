Who Is Kayla Wallace's Gorgeous Husband, Kevin McGarry?
If you love "Landman" on Paramount+, you're certainly not alone. And the fires starting from the oil rigs at this story's center aren't the only sparks flying in this series. There's plenty of romance amidst all the drama. So, it's only natural if watching the series has got you wondering about the real-life partners of the "Landman" cast. If you're a fan of the Hallmark Channel, you probably know at least one. The "Landman" character Rebecca Falcone is portrayed by Canadian actor Kayla Wallace, who also plays Fiona Miller on the beloved Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart." The series also launched Wallace's relationship with costar Kevin McGarry, creating a quintessential Hallmark power couple.
This couple is certainly famous to fans of the Hallmark Channel, but their love story is even cuter and more made for TV than we would have imagined. So, who is McGarry, and how did their love story come to be? Let's just say it has many twists and turns, and they definitely have "When Calls to Heart" to thank. Sometimes life imitates art, and sometimes the Hallmark Channel has even better love stories offscreen than the ones they're famous for showing onscreen.
Kevin McGarry has been with Hallmark since 2015
Kevin McGarry is from Kincardine, Ontario, Canada, and he discovered his passion for acting when he was in high school. He went on to study theatre in college, which led him to launch his acting career. He appeared in projects like 2010's "Saw 3D" and the TeenNick series "Open Heart." You may even recognize him from one of the romance novel covers he's graced. In 2015, McGarry played Joey Castelluci in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movie, "Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love," which sparked a long career with Hallmark.
McGarry went on to play the leading man in many Hallmark movies. He also appeared in episodes of series like "Taken," "The Bold Type," and "Schitt's Creek." McGarry's career took another turn when he ventured into a new area of the world of Hallmark. He joined the cast of the network's ultra-popular series "When Calls the Heart" in 2019. His character, Nathan Grant, joined early on in the series' sixth season and quickly became a fan-favorite character.
McGarry met Wallace on the set of When Calls the Heart
When Kevin McGarry joined the cast of "When Calls the Heart," his personal life changed just as much as his professional life. This Hallmark production brought McGarry and Kayla Wallace together. During the Hallmark Christmas Experience in 2024, McGarry spoke about how sparks flew immediately when he met Wallace. "I remember going to set, meeting everybody. I didn't know who she was or what she was doing there. And, she came out of her trailer, and it was just like, cherubs are flying around and doves, and I was like, 'Who is this woman?'" he recalled (via Entertainment Now).
After working together for a couple of years, McGarry says the pair formed a close friendship, noting that he finally asked her on a date, and she turned him down. Ultimately, he explained that shooting precautions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic brought them together. "We had to be in bubbles, you know, groups. And I got lucky enough to be in Kayla's bubble. So she really couldn't see too many people other than me," he joked. In November 2020, McGarry made things official — social media official, that is. He posted a photo to Instagram that showed a series of Polaroids of him and Wallace. The cheeky caption simply said, "Photo evidence." The next month, Wallace posted a pic of a heart-shaped Christmas tree ornament featuring a photo of the couple.
They got hitched in 2024
In December 2022, Kayla Wallace announced to the world just how long she planned to be with Kevin McGarry with an Instagram post captioned "Forever" with a heart emoji. The caption accompanied a video of Wallace kissing McGarry as she showed off her pretty gold engagement ring. Evidently, the pair was officially betrothed. In March 2024, McGarry spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what might happen at their nuptials. McGarry, who plays guitar, talked about his and Wallace's shared love of music. "We always play. We'll play music together. That's how it all started, actually," he explained. So, would he be serenading his bride at the wedding? "There's always a chance," he said, joking, "Champagne, I imagine, is being served, so ... there's a chance that could happen." As for wedding plans, he said, "It's going to be intimate, but I know there will be a couple of familiar faces there."
And, it seems the event was, in fact, intimate and characteristically private. In September 2024, the couple announced they were officially husband and wife. Wallace simply posted a photo of her and McGarry smooching on their wedding day with the playful caption, "Just McGarried." And, if tying the knot isn't enough of a commitment, they took things one step further, too. In March 2024, they went Instagram official with a different family member: a dog named Darla. Wallace posted pictures of their buddy with the caption, "Having a very good time with a very good girl."
McGarry and Wallace are BFFs with their castmates
It's easy to see how many ways "When Calls the Heart" changed Kevin McGarry's life. At the Hallmark Christmas Experience, though, he said, "The best thing that show has given me is Kayla" (via Entertainment Now). Still, there are other important relationships he forged within this special cast. While McGarry and Kayla Wallace have had a perfect love story offscreen, McGarry has had a romance with Erin Krakow's character, Elizabeth (Thatcher) Thornton, onscreen. Krakow, however, is in a relationship with fellow costar Ben Rosenbaum.
The two pairs clearly love spending time with each other and often post memories from their double date adventures on social media. It seems that love and friendship are certainly in the air on the "When Calls the Heart" set. And Krakow has an idea about why. "I think there's just always been a bit of magic in Hope Valley," the leading lady told People of the town at the center of the series. According to her, "There's something so special about our show and the energy in Jamestown [British Columbia, Canada], where we shoot." She went on to say, "There's just something special about the show and the people involved. When you put a bunch of special people together in one place, connections are bound to be made." Evidently, there simply must be some truth to the magic of Hope Valley.
McGarry is his wife's biggest fan
After seeing Kayla Wallace in two popular TV series, we can totally understand being her fan. Yet, it seems that one of her biggest fans is the guy she's married to IRL. Kevin McGarry is always quick to publicly support his wife. In November 2024, he posted a series of photos from the premiere of Paramount+'s "Landman" to Instagram. "So incredibly proud of my beautiful, movie star wife!" he wrote alongside a synopsis of the show. He added, "Can't wait for the world to see it Darlin." Evidently, McGarry is thrilled to support his wife, even if it means no longer being costars. In the Spring of 2024, "When Calls The Heart" returned for its 11th season without Fiona Miller. Krakow confirmed that Wallace had taken her leave to film "Landman." "We love Kayla Wallace. We would love for her to be in every episode," Krakow told People, adding, "Kayla had a really incredible opportunity on another TV series that films out of town. We're excited for her."
Evidently, Wallace has her "When Calls The Heart" cast behind her on this new journey. And it's clear that McGarry will be backing her every step of the way. No matter where Wallace is spending her work hours, as McGarry said in her 2024 birthday post, "Her smile is my favourite thing. I'm so happy I get to look at it for the rest of my life."