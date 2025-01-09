The Real-Life Partners Of The Landman Cast

"Yellowstone" may have come to an end, but series co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down. Paramount doesn't seem to be done with him, either. In addition to the various spinoffs that are currently in development, Sheridan also created streaming shows like "Lioness" and "Landman" for the studio too. The latter, which premiered in November 2024, features a star-studded main cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, among many others. Thornton and Larter play former spouses Tommy and Angela Norris in the West Texas-set drama, while Hamm and Moore are married couple Monty and Cami Miller. And, just like their onscreen characters, these actors are all married or have been married in real life.

Admittedly, we don't know the relationship status of every single member of the principal cast of "Landman." Relative newcomers to the industry like Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, and Paulina Chávez haven't revealed too much about that aspect of their lives — though we do know that Randolph was briefly linked to "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum Gregg Sulkin at one point. Fortunately for us, some of the more veteran cast members, such as "Bad Santa" lead Thornton and "Legally Blonde" star Larter, have been involved in rather public romances with other high-profile celebrities. The same can be said for some of their "Landman" co-stars, such as Kayla Wallace and James Jordan. So, without further ado, these are the real-life partners of the Paramount Plus series' main cast members.

