The Real-Life Partners Of The Landman Cast
"Yellowstone" may have come to an end, but series co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan has shown absolutely no signs of slowing down. Paramount doesn't seem to be done with him, either. In addition to the various spinoffs that are currently in development, Sheridan also created streaming shows like "Lioness" and "Landman" for the studio too. The latter, which premiered in November 2024, features a star-studded main cast that includes Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Demi Moore, and Jon Hamm, among many others. Thornton and Larter play former spouses Tommy and Angela Norris in the West Texas-set drama, while Hamm and Moore are married couple Monty and Cami Miller. And, just like their onscreen characters, these actors are all married or have been married in real life.
Admittedly, we don't know the relationship status of every single member of the principal cast of "Landman." Relative newcomers to the industry like Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, and Paulina Chávez haven't revealed too much about that aspect of their lives — though we do know that Randolph was briefly linked to "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum Gregg Sulkin at one point. Fortunately for us, some of the more veteran cast members, such as "Bad Santa" lead Thornton and "Legally Blonde" star Larter, have been involved in rather public romances with other high-profile celebrities. The same can be said for some of their "Landman" co-stars, such as Kayla Wallace and James Jordan. So, without further ado, these are the real-life partners of the Paramount Plus series' main cast members.
Billy Bob Thornton married sixth wife Connie Angland in 2014
"Landman's" leading man Billy Bob Thornton has been married a total of six times in his life thus far, including to fellow actors Cynda Williams and, most famously, Angelina Jolie (the Oscar winner even got a tattoo of his name on her arm at one point). However, it wasn't until 2014 — a little over a decade after Thornton and Jolie got divorced — that the "Tombstone" star exchanged vows with makeup and special effects artist Connie Angland, after several years of dating. But, according to the man himself, this marriage is crucially not like the others. The prolific actor initially met Angland on the set of his beloved dark holiday comedy "Bad Santa," which arrived in theaters in November 2003, notably just six months after his divorce from Jolie was finalized.
During a 2024 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Thornton pointed out that, counting the time they were dating, his relationship with Angland had already lasted considerably longer than his previous five marriages combined. "She kind of drug me out of the gutter, which was awesome," he shared (via People), elaborating that he was "going through kind of a lost weekend" and "needed somebody to meet me" before Angland came into his life. Likewise, as the "Monster's Ball" star recalled, "Her sister Carrie was a makeup artist on 'Bad Santa,' and she said, 'My sister's gonna visit, and I got a feeling that you're really gonna like her.' And, sure enough, I did."
Ali Larter knew right away that she would marry Hayes MacArthur
They say that when you know someone is right for you, you just know, and this notion certainly rang true for "Landman's" leading lady Ali Larter. In August of 2009, the "Final Destination" star married fellow actor and comedian Hayes MacArthur, of "Angie Tribeca" fame. The happy couple had been together for less than four years at that point, having met on the set of writer-director Adam Rifkin's Stone-Age comedy "Homo Erectus," which was filmed in 2005. But according to Larter, she would have gladly married MacArthur within a month of their first date.
The actor spoke about her romance with MacArthur in glowing terms during a September 2007 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I'm in a healthy relationship," she proudly confirmed at the time, admitting, "Now that I'm actually in love, I know that what came before wasn't real." Larter then confessed, "I told my boyfriend after three weeks that I wanted to marry him and that we could do it tomorrow." Obviously, that wasn't what actually happened, and they instead got engaged shortly after this very same interview was published, in December 2007.
Coincidentally, "Homo Erectus" kind of reemerged for all of Larter and MacArthur's milestones. Though the movie was filmed in late 2005, it didn't see the light of day until its premiere at the Slamdance Film Festival in 2007, the same year Larter and MacArthur got engaged. "Homo Erectus" largely skipped theaters and landed on DVD in 2009, the same year they got married.
Kayla Wallace played hard to get with husband Kevin McGarry
Before she landed a leading role on "Landman," Kayla Wallace spent several seasons as a recurring cast member on the hit Hallmark Channel original Western series "When Calls the Heart." It was during her time on the show that Wallace met husband Kevin McGarry. Both actors joined in Season 6, in 2018. By December of 2022, they had announced their engagement on Instagram. Though it's not clear exactly when they tied the knot, McGarry confirmed that he and Wallace were married during a promotional appearance in September 2024. However, in stark contrast to her "Landman" co-star Ali Larter — who was instantly ready to commit to Hayes MacArthur — Wallace played a bit more hard-to-get.
"The best thing that show has given me is Kayla," McGarry enthused during the Hallmark Christmas Experience in December 2024, per Soap Hub. "She came out of her trailer and it was just like, you know [...] cherubs are flying around [...] doves. I was like, 'Who is this woman?'" (via Instagram). The actor noted that he and Wallace formed a close friendship over the course of the subsequent two years. But when he finally decided to ask her out on a date, his co-star initially declined. "[She] made me work for it," McGarry acknowledged, though he quickly added that it "it ended up working in my favor." That seems like an accurate assessment, considering the wedding ring on his finger.
Mark Collie is always happy to celebrate wife Tammy Stewart
While he's arguably most famous for his work as a country music artist, Mark Collie has also been known to act every now and again. In fact, he and ex-wife Coley McCabe — a fellow country music singer — played the title characters in the 2003 rom-com "Roper and Goodie" (also known as "Alabama Love Story"). What's more, 2003 was the very same year that Collie and McCabe got married in real life. It's not clear when exactly the two split or why, though they did collaborate on the 2004 track "In Time." The song was featured on the soundtrack for the superhero film "The Punisher," which was released the same year and also featured Collie.
In the fall of 2009, Collie reportedly married Tammy Stewart, whom he had apparently been dating for a while at that point. In September 2017, Collie posted on Facebook to commemorate their eighth wedding anniversary. "I thank God every day for putting her on this earth for me," he wrote. "Tammy you are my world. Thanks for loving me like you do." Collie later wished his wife a happy birthday in a March 2021 Facebook post, writing, "I simply couldn't do life without you baby. [...] I love you with all that I am." Fast-forward another few years, and Collie and Stewart were photographed happily attending the "Landman" premiere.
James Jordan's wife Debra Schrey is an acclaimed makeup artist
Early in his acting career, James Jordan gained recognition for his dual roles as Tim Foyle and Lucky on "Veronica Mars." More recently, he's become a frequent collaborator of Taylor Sheridan, appearing in shows like "Yellowstone," "Mayor of Kingstown," and "1883" in a recurring capacity before achieving main-cast status in "Lioness" and "Landman." Jordan's partner Debra Schrey is also no stranger to the world of streaming series, as she's an Emmy-nominated makeup artist who's worked on shows like "Lioness," "A League of Their Own," and "Hacks."
While the two haven't publicly revealed when or how they got together, it's clear that Jordan is Schrey's biggest fan. In December 2024, the actor took to Instagram to congratulate his wife and her team after their work on "Hacks" earned them a nomination for Best Contemporary Make-Up at the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. "Well deserved babe! Your work ethic and talent impress me everyday," he gushed, sweetly adding the hashtag #ProudBoyfriend, which would imply that while he and Schrey are officially an item, they haven't tied the knot.
Still, they seem to love each other all the same, as evidenced by a separate Instagram post that the "Veronica Mars" star made to celebrate Valentine's Day in 2024. "Happy Valentine's Day to this lovely lady who makes me smile everyday," he wrote, tagging Schrey and sharing a photo of the two enjoying a beach day together.
Demi Moore is giving romance a break following her high-profile divorces
Golden Globe-winning actor Demi Moore is no stranger to high-profile marriages. In fact, she got her surname from her chaotic first marriage to musician Freddy Moore, which lasted from 1980 to 1983. Demi later married fellow actor Bruce Willis in the fall of 1987 but the celebrity couple ultimately divorced in 2000. Willis and Demi maintained a close and respectful relationship as both friends and co-parents after the fact, though. Then, five years after their split was finalized, she wed "That '70s Show" star Ashton Kutcher. They ended up calling it quits six years later, and their divorce was finalized in 2013.
Around 2022, Moore enjoyed a brief fling with Swiss chef Daniel Humm. However, during a September 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Ghost" star confirmed that she was single. Later that very same month, Demi reasoned in an interview with The Guardian that romance simply wasn't a priority for her. "Particularly in the past four, five years, my focus has been to lean into my work," the actor explained. "It's not about not being interested in dating. It's more about realizing that I'm now in a place that's much more about choice as opposed to feeling that there's any kind of lack."
Jon Hamm's wife Anna Osceola changed his mind about marriage
For several years — more specifically, from 1997 to 2015 — "Landman" star Jon Hamm was in a committed relationship with fellow actor Jennifer Westfeldt. They never formally exchanged vows, as the "Mad Men" star didn't believe in such formalities. "I don't have the marriage chip, and neither of us have the greatest examples of marriages in our families," Hamm clarified to Parade in 2010. "But Jen is the love of my life, and we've already been together four times longer than my parents were married." However, after they split, the "Bridesmaids" star's love life underwent a significant shift — and no, hilarious commercials aside, we're not talking about his unrequited love for Flo the Progressive lady.
Hamm broke his rule about marriage for Anna Osceola when, in February 2023, he popped the question to his fellow "Mad Men" alum and girlfriend of about two and a half years at that point. Just four months later, it was official: Hamm and Osceola were married. The actor explained his change of heart on an episode of the "Table for Two" podcast that dropped shortly after their wedding. "Ideally, [marriage] gives you and your partner a sense of stability and comfort and an identifying capacity that is better, deeper, richer, than 'it's my girlfriend' or 'my boyfriend' or what have you," he pointed out, sweetly adding, "It's exciting, it's exciting because it's all potential, it's all possibility, and it's all positive."