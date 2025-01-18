What We Know About Tyra Banks' Son York

Tyra Banks made her grand return to the catwalk to close out the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but her life at home is kept much more private. Here's what we know about York Banks Asla.

The former "America's Next Top Model" host and her ex-boyfriend, Erik Asla, welcomed baby York in January 2016. Now eight years old, York is beginning to understand the significance of his mama's career path, and he can't get enough. Banks had officially retired from modeling in 2005, but chose to dust off her stilettos just in time for the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in six years. In an interview following the show, Banks told Today that he had picked up a few of her mannerisms. "He's finally understanding that I'm a model, and then he's like, 'Mommy, is this a model face?'" following with her signature smize.

Banks has expressed how she is attempting to steer York away from modeling, but his path ahead is certainly going to be bright. As indicated by People, Banks revealed to "America's Got Talent" reporters in 2018 that York already spoke three languages at the age of 2, "Spanish, Norwegian, and English." No matter what trajectory he ends up following, Banks will make sure to hold his hand every step of the way. "I'm going to support what he wants and just hope it's not modeling! But if it is, I'll be telling him how to smize."