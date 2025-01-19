Does Ryan Reynolds Have A Twin? The Truth About Gordon Reynolds
Every once in a while, Ryan Reynolds has been seen interacting with a twin brother who's seemingly gone through the same stunning transformation that he did. The much less famous twin, Gordon Reynolds, made his debut in a 2016 GQ segment with Ryan. But what was supposed to be a standard interview turned into a roast when Gordon asked his brother a series of questions that only grew more and more uncomfortable.
The twins came together for another interview in 2018 on Ryan's official YouTube channel. They discussed Aviation Gin, a company that Ryan bought part of. Gordon promised to keep the interview friendly before immediately deriding his counterpart. "It's like looking in the mirror, five years from now," Gordon quipped. Gordon wouldn't interview Ryan again until their 2021 video, where he reassured the "Adventureland" star once again that he'd tone down the sarcasm. Only to then tear down Ryan's celebrity status, relationship, and business acumen.
But the reality is Ryan doesn't have a twin brother, which Gordon pretty much confirms in their 2021 interview. The latter is just a fictional character Ryan created to entertain fans. Breaking the fourth wall like Ryan's titular character in the "Deadpool" movies, Gordon mentioned that their video was just a masterfully crafted ad campaign to bring more eyes to Ryan's marketing company and its new merger. Given that what is essentially a commercial generated 2.1 million views on YouTube, the actor's crude alter ego might be his most valuable business partner.
Gordon Reynolds is becoming just as famous as Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds doesn't want everyone in his family, like his kids, in the spotlight. But his fictional twin brother, on the other hand, has been thriving in Hollywood as of late. This is partially due to him being name-dropped in the credits for Ryan's "Deadpool & Wolverine," which stated that Gordon played an alternate version of Ryan's character named Nicepool. As the name suggests, Nicepool had less of an abrasive disposition than Deadpool (and Gordon).
Additionally, Gordon's myth grew when Ryan's wife Blake Lively thanked her so-called brother-in-law along with her other loved ones in the credits of her film "It Ends With Us." And it wasn't the first time Gordon was on the "Gossip Girl" star's mind, either. On Instagram in 2018, Lively told Ryan, "Your brother is hot. I've made a terrible mistake ..." But Ryan, who moved in with Lively after just one week of dating, jokingly said that Gordon has secretly been her roommate for a long time. "You haven't made a mistake. You've been living with him for over a year," Ryan quipped back.
Gordon's newfound presence in films has caused an uptick in interest in Ryan's alter-ego, giving the fictional character a life of its own. It seems the Marvel star might've accidentally created a monster.