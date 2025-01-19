Does Ryan Reynolds Have A Twin? The Truth About Gordon Reynolds

Every once in a while, Ryan Reynolds has been seen interacting with a twin brother who's seemingly gone through the same stunning transformation that he did. The much less famous twin, Gordon Reynolds, made his debut in a 2016 GQ segment with Ryan. But what was supposed to be a standard interview turned into a roast when Gordon asked his brother a series of questions that only grew more and more uncomfortable.

The twins came together for another interview in 2018 on Ryan's official YouTube channel. They discussed Aviation Gin, a company that Ryan bought part of. Gordon promised to keep the interview friendly before immediately deriding his counterpart. "It's like looking in the mirror, five years from now," Gordon quipped. Gordon wouldn't interview Ryan again until their 2021 video, where he reassured the "Adventureland" star once again that he'd tone down the sarcasm. Only to then tear down Ryan's celebrity status, relationship, and business acumen.

But the reality is Ryan doesn't have a twin brother, which Gordon pretty much confirms in their 2021 interview. The latter is just a fictional character Ryan created to entertain fans. Breaking the fourth wall like Ryan's titular character in the "Deadpool" movies, Gordon mentioned that their video was just a masterfully crafted ad campaign to bring more eyes to Ryan's marketing company and its new merger. Given that what is essentially a commercial generated 2.1 million views on YouTube, the actor's crude alter ego might be his most valuable business partner.

