Jinger Duggar-Vuolo's 'Rebel' Reputation Isn't What You Think — Exclusive Interview

You recently traveled back home to Arkansas to celebrate a birthday. When you visit home, how do you honor your needs while navigating patterns of the past?

It is interesting. Anytime I step back into that world or even just going back to visit family, it's interesting because I've been so far removed from that location and even some of the traditions and things that people do and follow, I've been so far removed from it now. So when I go back into it, it's interesting how many memories come back, and a lot of the things that I remember will slip back into my mind at that point. But at the same time, I feel like with my family, we're in such a good place. It's taken years. You have to work through stuff.

We have so many differences still to this day, and yet I've been able to have a close relationship with most of my siblings, and it's been really sweet to see that because it's hard. It is hard when there are so many different opinions on everything. And I realize at the end of the day, we're not always going to agree on everything. And that's something that I've had to learn is okay, especially as a people pleaser, I want to keep everybody happy with me all the time. And it's something that I struggled with and so I feel like I'm in such a healthier place now, walking back into that setting where we have differences and we can just still come together and love each other. And it's been an interesting journey, but it's been a good one as well.

With such a big diverse family: What challenges have arisen with family members and your self-reflection and change? Conversely, have you inspired any loved ones to follow in your footsteps?

Yeah, when I first wrote my book "Becoming Free Indeed," it was talking about exposing the errors of the teaching I grew up under. And with that, I knew that there was going to be backlash. I knew that people in my community, my friends, my loved ones were going to react. Whether that was a good reaction or a bad reaction, I was bracing myself for it. And it was the hardest thing to do, was to write that book, but I knew that I had to. And when I was able to break free from that bondage to people pleasing, realizing I've got to speak because no one else is saying anything about this and it's very harmful.

Once I did that and got to that place in my own heart where I felt like I can speak what I know is true and what is right, then that gave me such freedom to look at everybody around me and say, okay, this is a loved one. This is somebody I care so deeply about and maybe they're going to reject me at the end of the day because of it. That was a hard realization I had to work through before releasing the book. And then at the end of the day, I was like, I'm just going to trust God that he is going to work this out and whatever happens, I'm just going to speak truth. And so thankfully, a lot of people who read the book were saying, "Oh wow, I'm actually surprised how maybe it was handled in a different way." I didn't want it to be a tell-all because I said, I'm going to share my story. This is about my story, this is not about my family. I stated that from the beginning because I wanted to be able to speak to those in the community and for them not to have a reaction. And so for them to react only to the teaching as being the issue. And so that was my main thing. I went to reach them, pull them out of this because it's so harmful.

And I'm so thankful to this day that a lot of relationships have actually been strengthened and people have been helped and come out of that, friends and family, and we've had so many long hours worth of conversations over it. And then there are also some who are still set in their ways and will follow those teachings. And I think that I just as personally, I can only do what I can do. And so if I can speak truth, it's not on me now. Once the truth is out there, it's on whoever is hearing it to take it, take what they will, and hopefully to be helped by it.