Jinger Duggar Says Her Family Had One Major Complaint About Their Reality Shows

Jinger Duggar Vuolo, one of the children from the famous Duggar family featured on "19 and Counting" and "Counting On", has broken the silence on a family complaint about these reality shows. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had cameras in their homes, documenting their day-to-day life with nineteen children as they instilled them with Christian values. However, what seemed like a wholesome, exemplary family, hid many secrets behind the curtains.

Several Duggar children have spoken out against their allegedly abusive upbringing, not only by their parents, but as members of the Christian fundamentalist organization Institute of Basic Life Principles. They've started their own podcasts, written books, and appeared in the Amazon documentary "Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets."

It is no surprise, then, that reality was not what audiences saw when they tuned in to their shows on TLC. On the sixteenth episode of her podcast, "Jinger and Jeremy," Vuolo specifically talked about the editing of their footage. "They would send us rough cuts. (...) Maybe we felt like some things might have started to be cut in a way that we didn't like it, and it was like, well, I didn't say that, or I rolled my eyes in an interview they put it in there next to something I said about my mom and dad, and it was like 'no, I didn't mean that'." This seems to be a common practice in this genre. Other reality TV stars have been vocal about how editing has distorted their actual behavior, and the Duggars are clearly no different.

