Tragic Details About The Cast Of Shameless
For an entire decade, "Shameless" kept fans entertained as they watched the Gallagher family navigate life on the breadline. By the time the show ended in 2021, the cast were household names. Emmy Rossum and William H. Macy were already somewhat known, while the younger actors like Emma Kenney cut their teeth on the show. Considering just how successful the series was, it's easy to assume that the cast had an easy ride, collecting big paychecks and getting to do what they love for a living. While that may be true to an extent, things haven't always gone smoothly for these actors. They know better than anyone how fickle life can be — and not just because of the difficult storylines that played out on screen.
From on-set disputes to spousal arrests and much more, the cast of "Shameless" isn't immune to tragedy, just like the rest of us. Money may buy you a nice house and a fancy car, but it won't stop your wife from divorcing you or your co-stars from acting shady. Let's break the fourth wall and dive into what life is really like for this talented bunch, both on and off set.
William H. Macy's wife was charged in a college admissions scandal
In 2019, the world was shocked when a college admissions scandal came to light. Unfortunately for William H. Macy, his wife Felicity Huffman's legal issues were highly publicized because of her status. Huffman, who wasn't the only high-profile celeb to find themselves in hot water, was charged with bribing someone to fix her daughter's SAT scores to give her a better chance of landing a place at a good college. Huffman reportedly "donated" $15,000 for the shady dealings, which saw her daughter's SAT score increase by a whopping 400 points. Needless to say, the case got a lot of attention in the press as people were angry that they used their privilege to abuse the system.
Even though there was some evidence to suggest that Macy knew what was going on, he wasn't charged as Huffman was deemed to be the main orchestrator. Huffman was found guilty and spent 11 days behind bars. She was also ordered to complete 250 hours of community service for her crime. "I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn't do it. So — I did it," Huffman explained to KABC in 2023. Macy was by his wife's side for her various court appearances, often looking grim-faced. The actor has chosen to stay silent on the scandal that rocked his world — and did irreversible damage to his reputation.
Jeremy Allen White got divorced in 2023
The stunning transformation of Jeremy Allen White from a bright-eyed youngster to an Emmy-winning leading man has been a delight to watch. When White first joined "Shameless" as Lip Gallagher, he was just 20 years old. Like many of his castmates, he grew up on the show, even going on to marry his longtime love Addison Timlin while still filming the series in 2019. White met Timlin, who is also an actor, way back in 2008 when they worked on the same project, "Afterschool." It took several years for their connection to turn romantic, but when it did, they seemed like the picture-perfect young Hollywood couple, welcoming two children together.
In January 2023, White won a Golden Globe for his work on the hit show, "The Bear." In a lengthy Instagram tribute to her husband celebrating his win, Timlin wrote, "When we were 14 years old and I saw you perform for the first time in drama class, I couldn't take my eyes off of you." Imagine the collective shock when just a few months later in May 2023, news broke that Timlin had filed for divorce. In court documents, the date of separation was listed as September 1, 2022, adding another surprising element to the story. When asked about his year in 2023 by GQ, White admitted, "It's been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows."
Emmy Rossum felt dehumanized when filming Shameless
Emmy Rossum played one of the lead characters, Fiona Gallagher, in "Shameless." Fans loved her portrayal of the complex eldest sister, so it was heartbreaking when she exited after the show's 9th season. While the real reason Emmy Rossum left "Shameless" could be up for debate, the actor officially said it was because she wanted to pursue other opportunities. She praised the show and its creativity, but make no mistake, there were times when Rossum didn't enjoy filming. During an interview with the HuffPost back in 2014, Rossum said that one particular scene left her reeling.
Although Rossum said she felt okay with love scenes, a different kind of nude scene left her feeling very uncomfortable. This was when her character, Fiona, had to undergo a cavity search in jail. "I was completely naked for it, and the way they were shooting it ... I didn't even have my vanity patch on," she explained. "I had a huge panic attack as were shooting it, which actually ended up in the show. ... I've never felt so dehumanized in a weird way." Rossum told a producer that she hoped the scene was worth all of the stress it put on her to film it.
Ethan Cutkosky was arrested for DUI in 2018
Ethan Cutkosky played one of the youngest Gallagher siblings, Carl, on the show, and he fell into the trap that a lot of young stars do. In 2017, he found himself under arrest after being pulled over while driving. At the time, he was just 18 years old. Upon talking to Cutkosky, the police officer smelled marijuana coming from the car. Cutkosky admitted to smoking prior to driving and was quickly taken to the police station where he was subjected to a drug test. Cutkosky's co-star, William H. Macy, was quick to jump to his defense, telling People (via Daily Mail): "I lectured him about all that stuff, but people make mistakes, and nobody got hurt." The case was ongoing until the following summer when the actor was able to strike a plea deal with officials.
Talking to E! News at the time, Cutkosky's lawyer Troy Slaten said, "Ethan was charged back in November with an allegation of DUI. We vigorously defended the charges and today the Burbank City prosecutor agreed to dismiss the charges in exchange for a plead of no contest to reckless driving that does not involve any allegation of alcohol or drugs. Any allegations of drugs or alcohol being involved were dismissed."
Emma Kenney felt anxious on set because of one co-star
In 2021, fans were surprised when one "Shameless" star spoke out about how Emmy Rossum ruined the set for everyone. Emma Kenney played Debbie Gallagher, the younger sister of Rossum's Fiona, joining the cast when she was just 10 years old. Despite working together for a long time, Kenney had some less-than-loving things to say about Rossum when she appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2021. Then 22, Kenney explained that Rossum's attitude often impacted the entire cast and crew. "I'd go to set some days and I'd be very anxious having a scene with her because if she had a bad day, she made it a bad day for everybody," she revealed, going on to say that the set became a much more positive place after Rossum left the show in 2019 (via EW).
Kenney also revealed that she felt as though Rossum, who is 13 years her senior, purposely misdirected her on occasion. "We were both so young, I was obviously a lot younger. There were times when she would try to be a good influence and then there were times when she would be blatantly giving me ... not the best advice." At the time of this writing, Rossum hasn't publicly responded to Kenney's statements.
William H. Macy was taken to court by his neighbor
While Felicity Huffman's transformation from a top American actor to a criminal was probably enough legal trouble to last her husband, William H. Macy a lifetime, the courtroom wasn't quite done with the family. In 2023, Macy, who played family patriarch Frank Gallagher on "Shameless," was sued by a neighbor, Pierce Brown, who claimed the actor cut down trees on his property without his permission. If you thought a simple gardening dispute might be settled out of court for a few hundred bucks, think again. The neighbor was looking for $600,000 for his troubles. Brown's lawsuit alleged that Macy's damage to his estate was extensive. According to court documents obtained by People, "Macy's workers ... destroyed and removed or seriously damaged several healthy, decades-old mature pine trees and other vegetation from the Brown Property."
Brown said he was on vacation at the time the trees were felled, and that Macy was well aware of the damage he was doing. The statement from Macy's legal team rebuffed Brown's accusations by saying the action was taken to prevent a disaster: "[The trees were felled] due to an immediate and imperative necessity ... to protect persons from death or serious bodily injury or to protect land or chattel from destruction or injury" (via People). The case was yet another bad press chapter in Macy's legal history.
Emmy Rossum was underpaid for years
During its run, "Shameless" was one of the most popular shows on TV. Nevertheless, Emmy Rossum was one of several Hollywood actresses who didn't get paid enough for their roles – at least for a time. Just a couple of years before her departure, Rossum's fight for equal pay made headlines. While she had top billing in the series alongside William H. Macy, she was paid less than him and wanted to even the playing field. To recoup her losses from being paid less for the first seven seasons, she wanted her salary to exceed Macy's in the series' eighth season. Her head-to-head with producers meant that filming of the show's next season was put on hold — but her play turned out to be successful.
Macy backed Rossum during her negotiations, telling People Now, "It's a no-brainer. It's just sort of obvious. Emmy is in most of the scenes, she works harder than anybody else, [and] she's a brilliant actress. She's the glue of the cast." During an interview at Vulture Festival in 2017, Rossum admitted that the disparity made sense at the beginning of the show as Macy was a better-known figure, however, that began to change. "The leadership role started to feel somewhat shared," she said. She continued, adding, "I love the show ... I wanted to keep doing it, but I just wanted it to feel right."
Steve Howey was sued for discrimination in 2016
In 2016, Steve Howey faced controversy when he was sued alongside his then-wife, Sarah Shahi, by former nanny Sarah Alaseri. Alaseri claimed that was hired to look after the couple's children in 2012, but things took a sinister turn when the stars began to tease her about her Muslim religion, reportedly making fun of the way she dressed as well as fasting and prayer habits (via The Wrap).
That wasn't the end of Alaseri's allegations, either. She also reported that Shahi told her inappropriate facts about her sex life, outside of her marriage. She claimed that Shahi made comments about a sexual tryst she had with another star, as well as encouraging Alaseri to have an affair with her husband so that she could be free to pursue other romantic interests. To make matters worse, Shahi allegedly also touched the nanny's behind and showed her photographs of a man's private parts.
Alaseri's lawsuit claimed that after she was fired, her former employers told her nanny agency that she was a "criminal." Alaseri was suing, in part, to recoup unpaid wages she claimed she was owed. Though Howey didn't comment on his legal issues, it did some permanent damage to his reputation.
Ricarlo Flanagan died in 2021
Casual "Shameless" fans may not instantly recognize the name Ricarlo Flanagan, as he wasn't a major part of the cast. However, Flanagan appeared in a handful of episodes of the show as Davey, a friend of Debbie Gallagher. Though the role was relatively small, Flanagan did a great job of entertaining viewers with his performance. He wasn't just an actor but a triple threat as a comedian and a rapper too, under the name Father Flanagan. He released several comedy albums and even reached the semi-finals of the NBC show "Last Comic Standing" in 2013. Sadly, he never reached his ultimate potential.
News of Flanagan's death broke in 2021, when a rep released a statement to Variety that read, "Sadly this pandemic has taken the life of an extremely talented performer and even nicer human being. Ricarlo will be greatly missed." Just a few days earlier, Flanagan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share the news of his illness. "This covid is no joke," he wrote. "I don't wish this on anybody." Sadly, Flanagan did not overcome the virus and died at the young age of 40, just a few days before his album, "Both Sides of the Brain" was due to be released.
Cameron Monaghan was the victim of arson
Cameron Monaghan played loveable Liam Gallagher on the series. He was often at the heart of storylines, as he tried to navigate life as a gay teen with bipolar disorder. In real life, Monaghan has largely kept his nose clean and avoided getting into any trouble, but sometimes celebrities attract problems — even if they're just minding their own business at home.
In 2020, news broke that Monaghan was the victim of arson after a neighbor spotted a suspicious woman lurking around the actor's rosebushes on his property. Far from stopping to smell them, the woman set fire to the plants before fleeing the scene. Thankfully, the neighbor called the police when the woman revisited her handiwork.
It's unclear why Monaghan's roses were so offensive to the assailant, or if she had some personal grievance with the star, but thankfully the fires were put out before they could cause any further damage. Even so, it was likely a scary experience for the celebrity. Police arrested the 44-year-old perp and were quick to charge her with felony arson and misdemeanor possession of a smoking device. Her bail was a hefty sum, too, coming in at $151,000. Needless to say, she wasn't quick to cough up the cash.
Steve Howey's wife filed for divorce in 2020
To say that Steve Howey had a bad run in the late 2010s and leading into 2020 is an understatement. Besides facing legal troubles after being sued by a former nanny, Howey found himself served with divorce papers in 2020 when his wife, Sarah Shahi, decided enough was enough — and she wasn't quiet about her grievances, either.
In 2023, Shahi appeared on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast and spoke candidly about her decision to split from her spouse of 11 years, a decision that was prompted by a role in the Netflix project, "Sex/Life."
She explained, "I just felt so unseen. ... [Sex/Life] gave me the courage to say, 'I'm not happy. And I feel like we should as individuals have the right to be happy.'" She went on to say that their relationship changed beyond recognition after they welcomed their children. Most notably, she revealed, "The last 10 years we really did struggle." Shahi had no qualms with airing the couple's dirty laundry in public, but Howey chose to stay silent and focus on his projects. To add insult to injury, Shahi moved in with her "Sex/Life" co-star, Adam Demos, the same year that she filed for divorce.