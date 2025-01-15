Biden Doesn't Let Trump Off The Hook In Farewell Letter To Nation
When the moment arrives for a new president to take their place in the White House, the expectation is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power between the current Commander in Chief and the incoming president-elect. While President Joe Biden has been mostly respectful in the days leading up to president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, it seems that he couldn't help but take a brief swipe at his political rival on his way out the door.
On January 15, the White House released President Biden's farewell letter to the nation. In the letter's opening, he addressed certain trials he and the American public faced at the beginning of his term, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol attack. In doing so, one can't help but notice he also used the opportunity to make one last jab at Trump while he still could. "Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities," Biden wrote, per the official White House website. "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." Despite these hardships, which he seemingly attributed to Trump, Biden acknowledged that the nation banded together through these situations and eventually rose from the ashes.
Biden is unimpressed with Trump's win
Since President-elect Donald Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, President Joe Biden has shown decorum in regard to the Republican candidate's victory, and, like Harris, contacted him to congratulate him. "Yesterday, I spoke with president-elect Trump to congratulate him on his victory, and I assured him that I'd direct my entire administration to work with his team to ensure a peaceful and orderly transition," Biden said in a video uploaded by ABC 7 Chicago on YouTube on November 7. While he maintained a calm demeanor and spoke mostly about topics like the election process and his administration, Biden's frequent mentioning of a peaceful transition could also be taken as another shady swat at Trump, who publicly denied the 2020 election's results and was accused of inciting the 2021 Capitol insurrection. Thus, while Biden has remained polite about the president-elect's win, it's clear he isn't entirely pleased with how the 2024 election turned out.
Though his days in the White House are numbered, President Biden still seemingly has some things to say about Trump as the nation prepares for the latter's second term. With his farewell address scheduled to take place in the evening on January 15, 2025, there's no telling if Biden might make any further references toward Trump and his political record, or if he'll focus solely on his own presidency and the road ahead.