Biden Doesn't Let Trump Off The Hook In Farewell Letter To Nation

When the moment arrives for a new president to take their place in the White House, the expectation is that there will be a peaceful transfer of power between the current Commander in Chief and the incoming president-elect. While President Joe Biden has been mostly respectful in the days leading up to president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, it seems that he couldn't help but take a brief swipe at his political rival on his way out the door.

On January 15, the White House released President Biden's farewell letter to the nation. In the letter's opening, he addressed certain trials he and the American public faced at the beginning of his term, like the COVID-19 pandemic and the January 6, 2021 United States Capitol attack. In doing so, one can't help but notice he also used the opportunity to make one last jab at Trump while he still could. "Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities," Biden wrote, per the official White House website. "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." Despite these hardships, which he seemingly attributed to Trump, Biden acknowledged that the nation banded together through these situations and eventually rose from the ashes.

