What We Know About Martha Stewart's 5 Siblings

Martha Stewart has been a household name for decades. The model-turned-businesswoman began with a small catering business and transformed it into an enviable multimedia empire, utilizing a primary business model almost entirely focused on her own image and reputation. Stewart invited everyone into her house and home, in turn invading the homes of America by penning 100 lifestyle books from 1982 to 2024, appearing on her own television shows, and landing a wildly successful partnership with K-Mart, one that made her aspirational style available (and more importantly, affordable) to the masses.

Advertisement

Stewart has had her fair share of hard-to-forget scandals and fascinating facts abound when it comes to her personal life, from when she accidentally went on a date with the late Larry King to her unlikely bond with Snoop Dog. The lifestyle icon is the first-ever self-made female billionaire (although her net worth is now estimated to be in the hundreds of millions), she's owned over 20 peacocks, served a highly publicized five-month stint in prison after being found guilty of insider trading, and became Sports Illustrated's oldest cover model at the age of 81 with a steamy photoshoot that shocked the world in 2023.

Although Stewart is an accomplished gardener, the media hardly mentions Stewart's own family roots — namely, that she's one of six children. Her five siblings Eric Scott, George Christiansen, Frank Koystra, Kathryn Evans, and Laura Plimpton have more in common with the lifestyle giant than you may realize, including a solid work ethic they all collectively learned from Polish immigrant parents Martha and Edward Kostrya. From a shared love of baking to working directly with Stewart herself, read on to learn more about the siblings of America's favorite homemaker.

Advertisement