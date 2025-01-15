Tragic Details About Today Show Host Sheinelle Jones
Audiences have been watching Sheinelle Jones on the "Today" show since she joined the team in 2014. She's been in people's living rooms for so long, they feel like they know her and she's part of the family. However, "Today" fans don't actually know Jones, nor what's going on in her life, such as why she went MIA from the program — not long after her former co-host Hoda Kotb left the daytime talk show. In fact, many news anchors have disappeared from "Today" over the years. Jones is just the latest one.
Jones finally set the record straight about her absence, providing fans with an update about her personal situation, and why "Today" had to take a back seat for the time being (more on that in a bit). Of course, this isn't the only tragedy to befall Jones. She's had to deal with quite a lot during her life so far, from deaths in the family to important surgeries. She's overcome many obstacles and has had a stunning transformation.
She had to take a break from the show for a heartbreaking reason
In January 2025, Sheinelle Jones revealed on Instagram why she's been absent from her job lately. After thanking fans for reaching out to make sure she was okay, Jones wrote, "I want to share that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you."
Though she didn't go into detail about which family member's health was the issue, she did let people know she'll be returning at some point, saying, "I'll see you soon." Whatever the health problem is, it's clearly bad enough to cause a longtime news anchor to take over a month's break from her job. A source divulged to People that the issue had nothing to do with her three children.
Two of Jones' co-workers, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, also spoke out during "Today" about her temporary leave (via E! News). Both said they miss her, with Melvin adding, "Sheinelle, we all love you and we are so looking forward to having you back." Moreover, Jenna Bush Hager, another "Today" show news personality, commented on Jones' Instagram post, "You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always." Hager's former co-anchor, Hoda Kobt, also sent Jones some words of encouragement: "We love you ... you are being held ... you are family xoxo."
She underwent therapy for an issue that had been affecting her life for years
Back in early 2020, before the COVID-19 virus uprooted the entire world, Sheinelle Jones had to undergo surgery on her vocal cord, an issue she's been dealing with since 2016. Jones shared on "Today" that doctors found a polyp when they looked down her throat. The situation temporarily resolved itself when the polyp went away, but then it returned. Jones had been going to vocal therapy for years, as well as doing vocal exercises, but those solutions weren't enough. The issue became so bad that it caused her to stop doing public speaking or even having a few drinks with her friends because the alcohol would erase her voice for a bit.
After having the surgery, Jones shared an update with fans on Instagram, explaining how relieved she was to have finally had that done. "This has been a long time coming and I've struggled off and on for so long ... I also felt like I was wrapped in prayers ... it felt like such a powerful moment." Jones also admitted she was thankful she was able to keep her promise to her kids that everything with the surgery would be fine.
Not used to sitting still and just relaxing, Jones shared, "The nurse kept telling me to 'enjoy' the rest ... I had a hard time doing that, so clearly I have some work to do."
She once suffered a miscarriage
Sheinelle Jones is the mother of three children: Kayin, Clara, and Uche Ojeh. However, before her oldest child, Kayin, was born in 2009, Jones had a miscarriage. She detailed the experience in an essay for "Today." After learning her baby had a weak heartbeat, Jones continued working and networking at a journalism conference and ended up losing the baby there.
"It took one of my mentors saying, 'Sheinelle, go back to your hotel room and rest. This is traumatic.' I was so, so, so sad. Nothing could make me feel better," she wrote. While Jones did take a few days off from work, the news never stopped, so she went back soon after. "It was so painful, but I think you take the grief and tuck it away somewhere as you move forward in life," she added. Jones revealed she never had any complications with either Kayin's or her twins' pregnancy.
However, Jones never forgot what that felt like to lose a child and wanted to do something to help other women going through something similar, as well as those who are having a tough time getting pregnant. Jones became the executive producer for the documentary, "Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret," and hoped to change the narrative about how society discusses these issues.
Her beloved grandfather passed away
On Valentine's Day 2023, Sheinelle Jones posted on Instagram a slideshow of her late grandfather, Dr. Val Brown Sr., whose birthday fell on the actual holiday. "I called him this time last year; I remember saying — 'Grandpapa can you believe you're 98 years old?!' He admitted it was pretty cool," Jones captioned. "I miss him so so much."
While getting to live until 98 is amazing, it's still heartbreaking to lose a loved one, no matter how much time you were able to have with them. Not long after he passed away in 2022, Jones talked about him on "Today," sharing how amazing of a person he was, following in his father's footsteps and becoming a doctor — something that wasn't easy for a Black man to do at the time (via Yahoo!).
"It has been tough, my heart is heavy," Jones confessed, telling herself not to cry. She also thanked everyone who had reached out to her and her family with kind words and messages of encouragement.
She's been publicly made fun of about her height
The average height for women worldwide is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, which means Sheinelle Jones falls way below average at only 4 feet, 11 inches tall. During a segment on "Today" in July 2024, co-anchors Craig Melvin, Dylan Dreyer, Al Roker, and Jones discussed airplane etiquette when it comes to overhead storage space on planes (via Hello!). Calling herself "petite," Jones shared how she can never reach those bins because of her height. Melvin, visibly surprised about Jones' height, said, "That's sad, I didn't realize you were that short."
Jones brushed Melvin off, saying, ""I don't need your pity; I'm telling you a story." Roker then joked how Jones' height hasn't stopped her from being successful. The conversation's vibe wasn't rude or antagonistic, but with all the co-anchors laughing over the matter, Jones may have felt kind of awkward at the attention hyper-focused on her height — especially because it was being streamed live on-air. Still, she once again showed her inner strength and ability to persevere.