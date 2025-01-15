Tragic Details About Today Show Host Sheinelle Jones

In January 2025, Sheinelle Jones revealed on Instagram why she's been absent from her job lately. After thanking fans for reaching out to make sure she was okay, Jones wrote, "I want to share that I'm taking time to deal with a family health matter. It's not lost how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you."

Though she didn't go into detail about which family member's health was the issue, she did let people know she'll be returning at some point, saying, "I'll see you soon." Whatever the health problem is, it's clearly bad enough to cause a longtime news anchor to take over a month's break from her job. A source divulged to People that the issue had nothing to do with her three children.

Two of Jones' co-workers, Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin, also spoke out during "Today" about her temporary leave (via E! News). Both said they miss her, with Melvin adding, "Sheinelle, we all love you and we are so looking forward to having you back." Moreover, Jenna Bush Hager, another "Today" show news personality, commented on Jones' Instagram post, "You are a queen and are LOVED beyond measure! Wrapping our arms around you, always." Hager's former co-anchor, Hoda Kobt, also sent Jones some words of encouragement: "We love you ... you are being held ... you are family xoxo."

