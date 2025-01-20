Who Is Lloyd Austin's Wife, Charlene?

It's typical for couples to share certain passions, and this is especially true for someone like Charlene Austin, who is the wife of United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not to be confused with Trump's controversial Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth). Both Charlene and Lloyd share a passion for public service that has defined their lives. An accomplished and educated woman, the Washington, D.C., native has both a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Science degree, according to her Department of Defense profile.

Advertisement

Charlene has had a decades-long career advocating for families with loved ones in the military. She's on the advisory boards for the Purdue Military Family Research Institute and the Military Child Education Coalition, and is the CAPSTONE Senior Spouse Facilitator at the National Defense University. While her husband served in the army for over 40 years, Charlene wore many hats for the military community, and was recognized for her hard work by receiving Defense service awards (via Military Family Advisory Network).