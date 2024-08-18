Affairs And Rumors That Will Always Haunt These 11 Political Figures

Affairs and politics seem to go hand in hand. King Henry VIII allegedly had multiple mistresses, and there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Thomas Jefferson had an affair with Sally Hemings, a woman he enslaved. Moreover, JFK had a long list of alleged mistresses, too. Infidelity is as old as time, and unfortunately, even those who are supposed to be the most upstanding citizens among us are not impervious to sexual whims.

None of the aforementioned men escaped the claims of their extramarital activities while they were in positions of power, and it seems that most political figures in modern times aren't able to outrun affair allegations either. For some, affairs and rumors have all but ended their careers. For others, the stories have been repeated pieces of evidence as to why they can't be trusted. For each of these political figures, their affairs and rumors will always haunt them.