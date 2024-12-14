The Most Controversial Things That Have Come Out About Pete Hegseth

This article mentions discussion of sexual assault.

While many are relieved that Donald Trump won't be able to run for a third term in 2028, the divisive politician's cabinet picks indicated that the country could be left in considerable disarray once his second term in office ends. When the divisive politician nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, many thought it had to be a joke. But those who were puzzled by the backlash soon learned from the media why Hegseth was a less than ideal candidate for the job. The TV personality has been mired in controversy — something that's not exactly a rare occurrence when it comes to the Trump camp — and once his nomination was announced, journalists started digging, and Hegseth's skeletons practically tap-danced their way out of the closet.

In 2017, Hegseth allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room. One witness who came forward in the case said that, prior to the alleged rape taking place, the Fox News host touched her inappropriately before moving on to the woman who would eventually end up stuck in his room. Hegseth didn't deny that the encounter took place but insisted it was consensual. The complainant disagrees, claiming that she told him to stop multiple times. While Trump's advisors were initially shocked by the allegations, a spokesperson told CBS News that Hegseth was an innocent man. "The incident was fully investigated and no charges were filed because police found the allegations to be false," they clarified.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).