Meghan McCain's Husband Wasn't Interested In Her When They Met
Oftentimes, first impressions don't tell the whole story. Just ask Meghan McCain, whose husband, Ben Domenech, once tweeted in all caps that he wasn't interested in her. But as fate would have it, the dismissive tweet became the prelude to their relationship.
Back in 2012, McCain had just released "America, You Sexy B****: A Love Letter to Freedom." The book, co-authored with comedian Michael Ian Black, documented their travels across the country. During her promotional tour, McCain spoke with Mediaite to discuss her political views and dating life. The resulting article, titled "How to Score a Date with Sexy B**** Author Meghan McCain," caught Domenech's attention. Soon after, he retweeted the article on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating in all caps, "DO NOT WANT."
Domenech was a well-known conservative figure who had worked in the George W. Bush administration and later co-founded "The Federalist," a conservative magazine. On the other hand, McCain has long been a polarizing figure in conservative circles due to her progressive stance on issues like same-sex marriage, abortion rights, and immigration. As a result, Domenech (like many conservatives at the time) may have found her opinions off-putting. Yet, when the two eventually met, everything changed. For McCain, their first date was all it took to realize she had met her future husband.
Meghan McCain knew her husband was the one on their first date
While Meghan McCain has spent much of her life in the spotlight, she has deliberately kept many details of her relationship with Ben Domenech private. However, during an appearance on "The Ben Shapiro Show," McCain gave us a rare glimpse into her first date with Domenech (via Closer Weekly). "When we went out the first time, I was like, this is a totally different vibe, and it's way better," she shared, adding that Domenech "took it seriously."
While the exact details of how they met remain unclear, their shared political interests and media backgrounds likely played a role in bringing them together. By November 2017, McCain confirmed their engagement on "The View." Domenech proposed at the Mayo Clinic following one of her father's cancer scans, adding, "We got engaged because we decided to celebrate life and being alive." The couple moved up their wedding date and were married on November 21, 2017, with the senior McCain present to give his daughter away.
Senator McCain passed away a few months later, on August 25, 2018. For McCain, Domenech became her unwavering source of strength during this challenging period. Despite the initial hesitance, their journey proves that love can defy expectations and become a source of strength during life's most challenging moments.