Meghan McCain's Husband Wasn't Interested In Her When They Met

Oftentimes, first impressions don't tell the whole story. Just ask Meghan McCain, whose husband, Ben Domenech, once tweeted in all caps that he wasn't interested in her. But as fate would have it, the dismissive tweet became the prelude to their relationship.

Back in 2012, McCain had just released "America, You Sexy B****: A Love Letter to Freedom." The book, co-authored with comedian Michael Ian Black, documented their travels across the country. During her promotional tour, McCain spoke with Mediaite to discuss her political views and dating life. The resulting article, titled "How to Score a Date with Sexy B**** Author Meghan McCain," caught Domenech's attention. Soon after, he retweeted the article on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating in all caps, "DO NOT WANT."

Domenech was a well-known conservative figure who had worked in the George W. Bush administration and later co-founded "The Federalist," a conservative magazine. On the other hand, McCain has long been a polarizing figure in conservative circles due to her progressive stance on issues like same-sex marriage, abortion rights, and immigration. As a result, Domenech (like many conservatives at the time) may have found her opinions off-putting. Yet, when the two eventually met, everything changed. For McCain, their first date was all it took to realize she had met her future husband.

