Renée Zellweger's Hair Transformation For British Vogue Is Her Chicest Look Yet
After falling in love with Bridget falling in love with Darcy, we waited and wondered if Renée Zellweger would ever reprise her role as Bridget Jones. Thankfully, we were rewarded with the announcement the actor would once again dust off her British accent to star in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," released, appropriately enough, on Valentine's Day 2025.
In promotion of the new installment of the popular book and movie franchise, Zellweger posed for the cover of British Vogue, with the February 2025 issue officially hitting newsstands on January 21. Although she didn't chat about her romance with Ant Anstead during the interview that was conducted by none other than co-star Hugh Grant, the Oscar winner did do her very best impression of a model. She was featured in a series of photographs that mostly had her dressed in menswear-inspired clothing, including suits, button-down shirts, oversized jackets, and even a fedora.
To complete the look, the star showed off a short snip filled with layers. For some shots, her tresses were slicked back; others showed off the texture with tousled, but controlled volume. All of the mane silhouettes were simple, chic, and what some may call androgynous in nature — suitable for a woman or a man. That makes perfect sense, considering the hairstylist who coiffed Zellweger's locks for the camera was inspired in by part by David Bowie.
The short cut suits the star's style vibe
Throughout her career, Renée Zellweger has had some pretty dramatic transformations. She gained weight and an accent for the Bridget Jones movies, altered her posture for her Oscar-winning role in "Judy," had a mess of curls for "The Bachelor," and went brunette for "Cinderella Man." For the cover of British Vogue, she posed as her natural self, aided by hairstylist Syd Hayes, who not only used David Bowie as a point of reference for the star's short cut, but the very first movie in the franchise. According to the mane pro, they wanted to bring back the vibe from when "Bridget Jones's Diary" was released in 2021.
"She was so open to it," Hayes shared with InStyle about Zellweger's snip that took her from longer lengths to the short silhouette featured in the magazine. "She felt the cut. She believed in it." The star is no stranger to having short hair, and sported a similar style when she attended the Oscars in 1999 (pictured above), albeit with a little more curl.
One reason Zellweger may have been comfortable with the cut is that it fits with her current beauty vibe. Having turned 55 in April 2024, the winner of multiple Golden Globe Awards has embraced getting older. As she explained to The Times, "To be vibrant and beautiful you must embrace your age, otherwise you are living apologetically and to me that's not beautiful at all."