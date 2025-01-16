Renée Zellweger's Hair Transformation For British Vogue Is Her Chicest Look Yet

After falling in love with Bridget falling in love with Darcy, we waited and wondered if Renée Zellweger would ever reprise her role as Bridget Jones. Thankfully, we were rewarded with the announcement the actor would once again dust off her British accent to star in "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy," released, appropriately enough, on Valentine's Day 2025.

In promotion of the new installment of the popular book and movie franchise, Zellweger posed for the cover of British Vogue, with the February 2025 issue officially hitting newsstands on January 21. Although she didn't chat about her romance with Ant Anstead during the interview that was conducted by none other than co-star Hugh Grant, the Oscar winner did do her very best impression of a model. She was featured in a series of photographs that mostly had her dressed in menswear-inspired clothing, including suits, button-down shirts, oversized jackets, and even a fedora.

To complete the look, the star showed off a short snip filled with layers. For some shots, her tresses were slicked back; others showed off the texture with tousled, but controlled volume. All of the mane silhouettes were simple, chic, and what some may call androgynous in nature — suitable for a woman or a man. That makes perfect sense, considering the hairstylist who coiffed Zellweger's locks for the camera was inspired in by part by David Bowie.

