Joe Biden's Shoutout To His Family In Farewell Speech Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

President Joe Biden's numerous gaffes throughout his presidency kept pundits and the press talking, so it should come as no surprise that people were expecting some blunders from his farewell speech. As fate would have it, the president delivered on these expectations with a shoutout to his family that left many scratching their heads.

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on January 15, 2025, for the last time, Biden raised concerns about the future of the country's democracy, warning, "Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead." What really caught people's attention, however, was the outgoing commander-in-chief's closing statements, in which he thanked his family for their unwavering support.

"You're the love of my life and the lives of my love," Biden said. This odd phrasing baffled netizens, some of whom jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to voice what many were thinking. "The loves of my life and the lifes of my love..." what does that even mean?" one confounded user wrote. "There is no version of the line that works," another added. Others thought it was sweet, with one user saying the statement brought them to tears.

