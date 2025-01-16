Joe Biden's Shoutout To His Family In Farewell Speech Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads
President Joe Biden's numerous gaffes throughout his presidency kept pundits and the press talking, so it should come as no surprise that people were expecting some blunders from his farewell speech. As fate would have it, the president delivered on these expectations with a shoutout to his family that left many scratching their heads.
Addressing the nation from the Oval Office on January 15, 2025, for the last time, Biden raised concerns about the future of the country's democracy, warning, "Today, an oligarchy is taking shape in America of extreme wealth, power and influence that literally threatens our entire democracy, our basic rights and freedoms, and a fair shot for everyone to get ahead." What really caught people's attention, however, was the outgoing commander-in-chief's closing statements, in which he thanked his family for their unwavering support.
"You're the love of my life and the lives of my love," Biden said. This odd phrasing baffled netizens, some of whom jumped on X, formerly Twitter, to voice what many were thinking. "The loves of my life and the lifes of my love..." what does that even mean?" one confounded user wrote. "There is no version of the line that works," another added. Others thought it was sweet, with one user saying the statement brought them to tears.
The odd phrase from Biden's speech isn't new
For those who've been paying attention to President Joe Biden's social media posts over the years, the shoutout to his family during his farewell speech was probably not as perplexing. The president has actually used it a couple of times in posts relating to his wife, Jill Biden. In a 2024 Valentine's Day Facebook post, Biden wrote, "Jilly, you're the love of my life and the life of my love. Happy Valentine's Day." He also previously used the phrase in a 2019 wedding anniversary post. "Happy anniversary to the love of my life and the life of my love, @DrBiden," it read.
Aside from critics roasting Biden for his closing statement, some have also taken to dubbing his speech as utterly terrible. "This may be the worst farewell speech in presidential history," conservative political blog writer, Bonchie, wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Others had different opinions. "President Biden just gave the best speech of his presidency. His farewell address was incredibly moving," political commentator Harry Sisson wrote. Former President Barack Obama also gave a shoutout to Biden on X, praising his leadership during what was a very trying time in American history.
MSNBC analyst Fernand R. Amandi admitted that Biden's farewell address "scared the hell out of me — and should every American who cares about our democracy." The political analyst was likely referring to the outgoing president's warning that the country is about to be handed over to "ultra-wealthy people" with a "dangerous concentration of power," in what was clearly a reference to President-Elect Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk.