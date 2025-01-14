Strange Things About Jill And Joe Biden's Marriage

On paper, Joe and Jill Biden have a fairytale marriage. Their love story began in 1975 when one of Joe's brothers set them up on a blind date. Speaking to Vogue in 2016, the educator fondly recalled how they watched "A Man and a Woman" for their first date and sparks flew instantly. At the time, Jill mainly went on dates with fellow carefree college students, so she was thoroughly impressed when Joe ended the night with a warm handshake.

However, they were both wary about jumping into new relationships back then. While Jill was reeling from the end of her first marriage to Bill Stevenson, Joe was grieving the loss of his first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and their toddler, Naomi Biden. In the First Lady's 2019 memoir, "Where The Light Enters," she admitted, "After the disappointment of my divorce, I never wanted to feel so out of control of my heart again."

Despite her reservations, she couldn't help but fall head over heels for Joe, and he felt the same way. In the President's 2007 memoir, "Promises to Keep," he gushed about his wife, writing, "She gave me back my life. She made me start to think my family might be whole again," per BBC. The pair tied the knot in 1977 and raised three children together. All this, coupled with the fact that Jill supported Joe through the highs and lows of his career, paints an idealistic picture of their marriage. In reality, however, their long-standing union is full of strange details that fly under most people's radars.

