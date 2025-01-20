The Rumor About Lindsay Lohan That Her Dad Michael Shut Down

Lindsay Lohan is in the midst of a full-fledged career renaissance, earning widespread praise not just for her work, but also for her radiant appearance. As fans and media outlets gush over her fresh-faced glow, speculation has swirled about whether the actress's new look is entirely natural. Many believe her sobriety is the key to her transformation, with one medical doctor confirming that Lohan's glow reflects a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. "Sobriety, a healthy lifestyle, and fluctuations in weight can all have significant effects on the appearance of your skin and face," argues Dr. David Shafer, a renowned plastic surgeon based in New York City and founder of the Shafer Clinic (via Cosmopolitan).

However, not everyone has been convinced. Rumors about potential plastic surgery have circulated, with critics questioning whether the "Mean Girls" star's appearance has been enhanced cosmetically. Some plastic surgeons have even shared what they think is behind her dramatic transformation. Dr. Jonny Betteridge, creator of JB Aesthetics, a clinic based in London, claims the "Our Little Secret" star had surgical work worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. "If you combine everything together, would be in the range of $200-300K," he said via an Instagram video.

But these claims don't sit well with her father, Michael Lohan. "Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," Michael, 64, told Page Six. "Her look (is) so natural — just like her talent," he continued. Michael's strong defense of his daughter emphasizes her natural beauty, aligning with public sentiments about her undeniable talent and charisma. As fans celebrate her triumphant return to the spotlight, the actress herself remains focused on reclaiming her narrative after years of media scrutiny.

