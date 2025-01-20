The Time Prince William Lost A Tooth While Partying Too Hard

The British are notorious for having bad teeth; one royal has added to the cliché. William, Prince of Wales once chipped a tooth from carousing into the early morning hours. The story was kept hush-hush until a year later.

In June 2013, while attending the "Royal Wedding of the North," aka Tom Van Straubenzee and Lady Melissa Percy's Northumberland nuptials, Prince William was reportedly "tearing up the dancefloor," according to an insider who spoke with the Daily Mail in 2014. If you're picturing a "Saltburn" party situation, we are too. The only murder on the dancefloor that occurred, however, was to one of William's front teeth. While getting down with his close friend Tom Inskip, the pair got a little too rowdy, resulting in Inskip accidentally striking the prince in the mouth, chipping one of his teeth. The dental dilemma resulted in William being rushed to an emergency dentist to fix the piece of the missing tooth, according to the source.

Other party-goers who witnessed the scene spoke to the Mail, one revealing: "William was joking that if Kate went into labour that night, he'd have to smile for the cameras with a missing tooth." Kate Middleton was pregnant with Prince George at the time; another source said William thought his wife would go berserk if she found out. She's probably over it by now, seeing how in 2016, her husband bonded with a little girl about missing teeth while William and Kate visited the UK's Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, per Pop Sugar.