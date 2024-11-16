Prince William Once Danced His Way Into A Scandal (Literally)

To no one's surprise, the British tabloids rushed to provide additional, salacious details from unnamed "sources" that indirectly accused Prince William of having an affair. In particular, The Sun reported that William had been "gyrating" and flirting with a blonde woman, even wearing her hat as they danced together. The Daily Mail also mentioned that he danced with another woman who apparently "sl*t dropped" right in front of him. Model Sophie Taylor was among the revelers at the Swiss nightclub and, interestingly, her boyfriend at the time, Aaron Goodfellow, confirmed to The Sun that Taylor had indeed hung out with the prince.

However, according to The West Australian, Goodfellow added a key detail: He was also present, and found the Prince of Wales to be "very down to earth," suggesting it was purely innocent fun. Despite this, the press went over every aspect of Taylor's life with a fine-tooth comb, even interviewing her mother, who fervently defended the Aussie native. Meanwhile, royal expert Katie Nicholl warned The Sun, "It's safe to assume that Kate [Middleton] will be far from happy about this."

A month later, when much of the fuss had died down, William briefly spoke about the scandal during a BBC1 radio interview alongside his wife. When asked whether he planned to attend the upcoming Glastonbury music festival, the prince had a cheeky response: "I've got into enough trouble with my dancing recently. So it's probably best to stay away from that one," (via Grazia).

