Did Bobby Flay Ask Kristin Cavallari On A Date? Inside The Silly Mix-Up

Bobby Flay hasn't had the best luck when it comes to romance. The celebrity chef has been married three times and has an extensive dating history that includes relationships with high-profile celebrities like actress Helene Yorke and a rumored romance with his Food Network co-host Giada De Laurentiis. Flay also once went on a date with comedian Chelsea Handler, who hilariously called him out when he didn't cook for her. In a hilarious mixup, "Laguna Beach" alum Kristin Cavallari turned him down for a date, even though he wasn't interested in her like that.

During an appearance on Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast in October 2024, Flay brought up an old DM exchange between the pair that they both seemingly misread. At the time, Flay was in Nashville for work, where Cavallari has real estate, and wanted to get dinner with someone. "So, I DM'd you," he said, recounting that he wrote: "I'm going to be in Nashville for one night. Can I take you to dinner?" In his mind, he thought he was just asking a friend to dinner. But, Cavallari read it differently and responded with, "'I literally started seeing somebody" per Flay. Addressing the past interaction, Cavallari agreed that "I shouldn't just assume that you wanted to take me on a date," but added "The 'take you to dinner' feels like a date." The good news is they did eventually go to dinner as friends and "had the best time," according to Cavallari.

