Details About Tulsi Gabbard's Ex-Husband

Tulsi Gabbard is best known as a former congresswoman for the state of Hawaii, a former deployed servicewoman, and even a former presidential candidate, but what do we know about her former husband? We do know that Gabbard married Eduardo Tomayo in 2002, and that the two were childhood sweethearts while growing up in Hawaii. She said in an interview with Vogue, "We surfed together and were best friends. His family was like my family." But Gabbard's ex-husband was always keen to stay out of the limelight that his wife was stepping into.

Heavy did some digging to find that Tomayo's family ties back to the Philippines and may include a Philippine general, however it appears that Gabbard's decision to join the military would eventually put a strain on her and Tomayo's marriage. In 2005, after her National Guard unit was deployed to Iraq for 18 months, she returned home to find their relationship under duress. She told Vogue, ​​"It was sad and difficult, but unfortunately, not an uncommon story for people who go through being separated for nearly two years."

In 2011, Gabbard officially shed "Gabbard Tomayo," the double last name she had been known by, and posted a note with a heartbreaking explanation. "I had kept the Tamayo name in the hopes that we might still have a future together," the note read. "However, recently I've come to fully realize that that's not going to happen. Eddie and I are still friends, and I'm grateful the Tamayo family continues to welcome me as one of their own."

