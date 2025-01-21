Details About Tulsi Gabbard's Ex-Husband
Tulsi Gabbard is best known as a former congresswoman for the state of Hawaii, a former deployed servicewoman, and even a former presidential candidate, but what do we know about her former husband? We do know that Gabbard married Eduardo Tomayo in 2002, and that the two were childhood sweethearts while growing up in Hawaii. She said in an interview with Vogue, "We surfed together and were best friends. His family was like my family." But Gabbard's ex-husband was always keen to stay out of the limelight that his wife was stepping into.
Heavy did some digging to find that Tomayo's family ties back to the Philippines and may include a Philippine general, however it appears that Gabbard's decision to join the military would eventually put a strain on her and Tomayo's marriage. In 2005, after her National Guard unit was deployed to Iraq for 18 months, she returned home to find their relationship under duress. She told Vogue, "It was sad and difficult, but unfortunately, not an uncommon story for people who go through being separated for nearly two years."
In 2011, Gabbard officially shed "Gabbard Tomayo," the double last name she had been known by, and posted a note with a heartbreaking explanation. "I had kept the Tamayo name in the hopes that we might still have a future together," the note read. "However, recently I've come to fully realize that that's not going to happen. Eddie and I are still friends, and I'm grateful the Tamayo family continues to welcome me as one of their own."
Tulsi Gabbard remarried and flipped parties
Tulsi Gabbard joined the ranks of politicians with gorgeous husbands when she married Abraham Williams, also a native Hawaiian. The two met at a mutual friend's birthday party and sparks flew, with Williams asking her out on a date. As told to the New York Times, Williams later proposed to Gabbard on a magical evening while the two were out surfing, with Gabbard recalling, "He paddled over, pulled out a double-tethered contraption attached to a gold duct-tape-covered flotation device, with a beautiful ring attached, and said, 'I have a question for you: Will you marry me?'" Gabbard and Williams were married in April of 2015.
But her personal life wouldn't be the only change Gabbard would go through after her divorce. In 2022, Gabbard shocked the world when she left the Democrat party after butting heads with party leadership, accusing them of "wokeness" and "warmongering." After the political breakup she became an independent, though her name was floated as a potential vice-presidential nominee for Donald Trump. Trump ultimately chose JD Vance as his running mate, but that didn't stop Gabbard from throwing her support behind him. In the final weeks leading up to the 2024 election, Gabbard joined Trump at one of his rallies in Greensboro, North Carolina, where, according to Fox News, she made her political vows official, saying, "I'm proud to stand here with you today, President Trump, and announce that I'm joining the Republican Party. I am joining the party of the people."