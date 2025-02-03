One Of Brad Pitt's Ex Girlfriends Got More Than She Bargained For From A Jealous Fan
Brad Pitt may rock a bad hairstyle from time to time, but he is arguably one of the most handsome actors of our generation. The "Fight Club" star has been lauded as a Hollywood heartthrob all throughout his decades-long career. In fact, his fans have been donning "Future Mrs. Pitt" merch for years. But while Pitt's fanbase worships him, they're not always as welcoming to his romantic partners.
In the '80s, Pitt dated British American pop star Sinitta, who is best known for her hits like "Toy Boy" and "So Macho." While Pitt was still an up-and-coming actor at the time, he seemingly already had a cult-like fanbase that was not too pleased to hear he was taken.
Sinitta opened up about her two-year relationship with Pitt while on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!" in 2011 (via Marie Claire UK), sharing that Pitt was "beautiful with the most amazing body." She added that, "He was fun, he was young and very sweet," before revealing the unexpected interaction she had with one of his admirers. "Some ardent fan gave me a slap when I came out of a supermarket over that relationship," Sinitta said. "It was before he made 'Thelma & Louise' but even I saw that movie and thought, 'Oh my God, what have I done?'" the singer admitted, seemingly realizing that when she signed on to be Pitt's girlfriend, she hadn't yet recognized the magnitude of his star power.
Brad Pitt's fans harassed another one of his girlfriends on Instagram
Sinitta wasn't Brad Pitt's only girlfriend who had to endure the wrath of his fans. Following his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt got into a relationship with German model Nicole Poturalski, who was in an "open marriage" while seeing Pitt, per a Daily Mail insider. They never confirmed their relationship status but were first seen together in public in August 2019. Their rumored relationship didn't start making headlines until the summer of 2020. Once the news went public that they were together, Poturalski, who is 29 years younger than Pitt, became subject to hurtful comments from his fans.
In one instance on social media, Pitt's fans compared Poturalski's looks to Jolie and his first wife, Jennifer Aniston. "Just a face of a model ... nothing to compare of Angelina Jolie," one said on Instagram. It likely also didn't help that Pitt took Poturalski on vacation to the French estate where he and Jolie tied the knot days after what would have been their wedding anniversary, as confirmed by E! News. (Brangelina also co-owned that estate.)
In October 2020, Poturalski addressed the vitriol being spewed at her. "Hey guys, I have been wondering since forever why people leave hateful comments?" she said in the caption of a now-deleted video per Express. She also questioned, "Why? What is the benefit? Just in general, I want to understand the train of thoughts." Poturalski urged people to unfollow those they don't like and added, "So just be nice and kind. Try." Later that month, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Poturalski and Pitt had broken up, adding to Pitt's list of failed relationships.