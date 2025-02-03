One Of Brad Pitt's Ex Girlfriends Got More Than She Bargained For From A Jealous Fan

Brad Pitt may rock a bad hairstyle from time to time, but he is arguably one of the most handsome actors of our generation. The "Fight Club" star has been lauded as a Hollywood heartthrob all throughout his decades-long career. In fact, his fans have been donning "Future Mrs. Pitt" merch for years. But while Pitt's fanbase worships him, they're not always as welcoming to his romantic partners.

Advertisement

In the '80s, Pitt dated British American pop star Sinitta, who is best known for her hits like "Toy Boy" and "So Macho." While Pitt was still an up-and-coming actor at the time, he seemingly already had a cult-like fanbase that was not too pleased to hear he was taken.

Sinitta opened up about her two-year relationship with Pitt while on "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!" in 2011 (via Marie Claire UK), sharing that Pitt was "beautiful with the most amazing body." She added that, "He was fun, he was young and very sweet," before revealing the unexpected interaction she had with one of his admirers. "Some ardent fan gave me a slap when I came out of a supermarket over that relationship," Sinitta said. "It was before he made 'Thelma & Louise' but even I saw that movie and thought, 'Oh my God, what have I done?'" the singer admitted, seemingly realizing that when she signed on to be Pitt's girlfriend, she hadn't yet recognized the magnitude of his star power.

Advertisement