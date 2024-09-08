All Of Brad Pitt's Failed Relationships: A Timeline

Brad Pitt has consistently delivered throughout his acting career, scoring box office hit after hit — with a few exceptions — "Happy Feet Two," anyone? It's a whole different matter regarding Pitt's love life, though. The actor has a string of failed relationships to his name, and if gossip is to be believed, at some point, Pitt loved and lost every woman in Hollywood under 70.

Among the legion of purported lucky ladies is Sinitta. The singer, best known for the '80s hit "So Macho," claims she hooked up with Pitt during breaks from her longtime love, Simon Cowell. "We met and were literally, not in the way you think, rolling around the floor in the Albert Hall on our first date," Sinitta told Absolute Radio in August 2012. Another rumored ex is Robin Givens. Mike Tyson claimed he once rolled up at his then-wife's house (although they were going through a divorce at the time) and caught her getting cozy with Pitt. "I was mad as hell," he said on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger" in 2012 (via ABC News). "You should have saw his face when he saw me." However, according to Givens, Tyson's trippin'. "Never happened. Never, ever, ever happened," she told Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" in June 2019, admitting they were together but not in the romantic sense. "We were coming from like a screening or something," Givens insisted.

So, who is an ex, and who isn't? We're going by the rule of thumb: if there is no photo, it didn't happen. So, with that in mind, check out a timeline of Pitt's (verified) failed relationships.