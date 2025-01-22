Gisele Bundchen's Lavish Life Proves She Never Needed Tom Brady

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady lived a glamorous life together during their 13 year marriage, attending prestigious events like the Met Gala and jet setting off on luxurious vacations around the world. But even after Bundchen and Brady got divorced in 2022, Bundchen has been able to continue living the high life, even without all the NFL millions from Brady. The "Comeback Kid" may have been one of the NFL's highest paid players, but Bundchen was an international supermodel with a higher net worth than her husband, partly because she enjoyed a longer reign at the top of her field than he did. It's been estimated that he was worth $250 million when they got divorced, while she was worth $400 million.

Among her assets is an impressive collection of real estate, including two houses in Miami. One is a mansion she bought for $11.5 million, and it's actually across from a house that Brady owns, making it easier for them to co-parent; Bundchen and Brady have two children together and he has a third child with Bridget Moynahan. Bundchen's Miami mansion is 6,600 square feet with five bedrooms. It's got a pool, home theater, gym, and more, plus its right on the water, even with its own dock. Her other Florida house, which she bought in 2023 for $9.1 million, has its own equestrian ring and soccer field.