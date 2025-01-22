Inside Elon Musk's Seemingly Self-Imagined Ties With The Royal Family

Being the richest man in the world must make a person feel like a king — although it's important to remember that it doesn't make someone an actual king. This is a lesson Tesla CEO Elon Musk might want to keep in mind as he wades into U.K. politics. The billionaire tech mogul spent a great deal of time in the first month of 2025 picking fights with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and making unreasonable demands of King Charles III, all while several of his rich friends have pressured him to just back off. Even Prince Harry has spoken out against Musk's conspiratorial social media posts.

Advertisement

Beginning in early January, 2025, Musk took to his own social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and began to repeatedly call on King Charles to dissolve parliament, which is currently governed by the U.K. Labor Party. The calls to action echo right-wing sentiment in Britain, and Musk has begun to ingratiate himself into English politics, reportedly offering to fund future campaigns for far-right politician Nigel Farage and others. Although he has also attacked Farage online, making Musk's positions difficult to gauge.

However, it's Musk's persistence in messaging King Charles that surprised many royal watchers and political pundits. Musk's social media tirade calling for the overthrow of the British government involved a whopping 23 posts directed toward the king in under an hour in early January. It was a trademark brash move from Musk — who is no stranger to messy feuds — that seemed to rub many in the U.K. the wrong way.

Advertisement