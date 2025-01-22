Why Sarah Ferguson's Friendship With Queen Camilla Took Even Her By Surprise

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, has long-standing ties to the royal family that stretch beyond her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Her father, Ronald Ferguson, played polo with Prince Philip, and she and King Charles were childhood playmates. Famously, Ferguson formed a tight bond with Princess Diana. "I loved her from the minute I met her when I was 14 to the minute she passed away. ... She was my best friend then and still is now," she informed The Telegraph in 2021. Given Ferguson's solidarity with Diana, it's remarkable that she and Queen Camilla ever became friends.

Charles and Camilla's affair purportedly started the same year Ferguson and Andrew married, complicating King Charles and Sarah Ferguson's relationship. "There's so much baggage because he feels she sided with Diana over Camilla all those years ago," an insider alleged to The Sun. Acknowledging past obstacles, Ferguson told The Times in 2024, "That's why it's so big that the Queen and I get on now."

Ferguson also alluded to the common ground she found with Camilla. "Queen Camilla was close friends with Mum, which is why we're so close now," she shared. After her parents separated, Ferguson's relationship with her mom, Susan Barrantes, became strained. However, decades after Barrantes died, Ferguson was able to work through past pain and reforge their connection. "I look back now and thank you, forgive you, and love you more," Ferguson wrote as part of the compilation, "A Letter to My Mom" (via Hello!).

