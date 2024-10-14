How Sarah Ferguson's Scandalous Affair With John Bryan Changed Her Life Forever

Being royal in any capacity comes with challenges, but it seems especially difficult, understandably, for those who enter from the outside. One of the most difficult aspects is dealing with the media and public perception, and Sarah Ferguson knows that firsthand. When the duchess first entered the public arena as Prince Andrew's girlfriend, she was well-liked. The masses appreciated her modern approach to royalty and found her refreshing. However, her good favor with the public didn't last long, and she was cast as a lesser version of her then-sister-in-law, Princess Diana.

Things only got darker when Ferguson and Prince Andrew separated. The duchess' actions irreparably soured her reputation, and the intense public humiliation severely impacted her mental health. "I did not want to come out of the room. One of my good friends who was looking after me, she thought every time she came into the room I would have committed suicide," Ferguson said of her mental state at the time, as reported by The Sun. It was motherhood that brought Ferguson out of darkness. "It was because of my two girls that I decided that it was important to get on. I feel that I am very strong about my message now which is to experience life," she said. But she struggled for many years after with her self-image. "I have a pure heart of joy and I have just realised at the age of 56 that it is OK to be yourself."

