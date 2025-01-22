The Most Tragic Details About Mac Miller And Ariana Grande's Relationship
Note: This article mentions drug use and a terrorist attack.
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller continue to be one of Hollywood's most tragic love stories after Miller passed away at 26 years old in September 2018, mere months after he and the songstress called it quits.
The "Break Free" singer first met Miller when they joined forces to remake the classic holiday song, "Baby It's Cold Outside," in 2012. Then, in 2013, their paths crossed again when they collaborated on an original song, "The Way." However, it wasn't until 2016 that they officially began dating. They later called it quits in 2018, not long before Miller's death. Though they weren't romantically involved at the time of his passing, Grande still finds ways to honor her late boyfriend through her work. In 2023, on the 10th anniversary of the original release of "The Way," Grande re-released the audio track from a London performance to YouTube, and dedicated a few seconds to the "Circles" rapper at the end of the video, with white text over a black screen reading, "Feat. Mac Miller."
Although their relationship only lasted two years, it's clear that Grande continues to honor Miller's memory. Unfortunately, though, there was heartache before his accidental overdose as well. Here are the most tragic details about Mac Miller and Ariana Grande's relationship.
The Manchester Bombing occurred while they were dating
Tragedy struck on May 22, 2017, when a suicide bomber set off an explosive during one of Ariana Grande's concerts at the Manchester Arena in the U.K., killing 22 people, injuring thousands, and traumatizing all of those involved.
The attack undeniably left Grande riddled with grief that stays with her to this day. During an interview for British Vogue the following year, Grande opened up about dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder but emphasized the fact that she wasn't the only one who was left shattered. "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss ... Time is the biggest thing," she shared. "I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."
At the time of the bombing, Grande and Mac Miller were together, and he dropped everything to be by her side. The concert took place on a Monday, and by that weekend the rapper would travel to Grande's home state with her and her mother once she got back to the States.
She would blow up his phone when she was worried about him
Following Mac Miller's death, a hyper-specific rumor was swirling around the internet, that Ariana Grande had called him 928 times when she heard the news of his passing, just to hear his voice one more time. This rumor in particular hasn't been confirmed or denied by Grande or any news source, but some information did come to light about how she would frequently call to check in while they were together.
In the biographical novel, "Most Dope: The Extraordinary Life of Mac Miller," author Paul Cantor spoke with people who worked closely with the "Circles" rapper, both in his personal and professional life. Jeremy 'Big Jerm' Koling, Miller's producer, gave Cantor insight into how no one in Miller's life would know where he was for a few days at a time, which understandably worried Grande. "There would be times when Ariana would text me...She'd be blowing me up. She couldn't get in touch with him, and it's like, 'Yeah, he's not with me either,'" he revealed. "I mean, she could be dramatic, but when I say dramatic—she assumed the worst. She knew things from the drug stuff before. She was very protective of him, in a loving kind of way. She just wanted to make sure he was safe..."
They broke up four months before Miller overdosed
After nearly two years together, Mac Miller and Ariana Grande called it quits in May 2018. TMZ initially reported that the couple parted ways because their work schedules became too demanding, but that the pair remained amicable according to sources. However, other sources have revealed that Miller's substance abuse issues became too toxic for the songstress to bear.
Later that same month, the rapper was put behind bars for a hit-and-run and driving under the influence. The news of Miller's arrest caused fans to quickly throw Grande under the bus, anointing the breakup as the reason for his destructive behavior. She was quick to shut down the slander when she took to X (formerly Twitter) with a now-deleted response (via Stereogum). "I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem," she wrote. "Let's please stop doing that. Of course, I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."
Four months later, in September 2018, Miller was found dead in his home from an accidental overdose. Grande would be left emotionally shattered; but what fans didn't realize initially, though, was that Grande had supported him through his sobriety journey and his battle with addiction, but ultimately she couldn't be left with the burden of saving him.
She received blame for his untimely death
As mentioned earlier in this article, fans blamed many of Mac Miller's destructive actions on Ariana Grande, especially after his death. As he was no longer here to provide answers for those who were grieving, they decided to point fingers at the person he was most closely linked to most recently: Grande.
While several of Grande's fans were eager to show their support and defend her, others were not as kind, assuming that their breakup was what caused Miller to relapse. A few days following his death, the singer disabled all comments on her Instagram due to users harassing her over Miller's death, with many people blatantly expressing that his overdose was her fault. The fact of the matter is that she couldn't have saved him, and is and was not responsible for his choices. In an interview with Vogue in July 2019, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer recounted the relationship. "By no means was what we had perfect, but, like, f***. He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had," Grande I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming . . . less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
The grief of Miller's death caused a rift in Grande's relationship with Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande again made headlines in 2018 for her whirlwind romance with actor and comedian Pete Davidson. The couple began seeing each other by the end of May 2018, and were engaged by June that year.
Then, in October 2018, the engagement was called off. During a February 2020 interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Davidson opened up about when he knew the relationship was ending. In terms of offering her support after Mac Miller's death, "I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here.' I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here," he told her at the time. "I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't imagine what that s*** is like. All I do know is that she really loved the s*** out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything."
Grande was reportedly really struggling after Miller's unexpected death. So it's not incredibly surprising that she couldn't give her all to dating, let alone a marriage.