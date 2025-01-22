Note: This article mentions drug use and a terrorist attack.

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller continue to be one of Hollywood's most tragic love stories after Miller passed away at 26 years old in September 2018, mere months after he and the songstress called it quits.

The "Break Free" singer first met Miller when they joined forces to remake the classic holiday song, "Baby It's Cold Outside," in 2012. Then, in 2013, their paths crossed again when they collaborated on an original song, "The Way." However, it wasn't until 2016 that they officially began dating. They later called it quits in 2018, not long before Miller's death. Though they weren't romantically involved at the time of his passing, Grande still finds ways to honor her late boyfriend through her work. In 2023, on the 10th anniversary of the original release of "The Way," Grande re-released the audio track from a London performance to YouTube, and dedicated a few seconds to the "Circles" rapper at the end of the video, with white text over a black screen reading, "Feat. Mac Miller."

Although their relationship only lasted two years, it's clear that Grande continues to honor Miller's memory. Unfortunately, though, there was heartache before his accidental overdose as well. Here are the most tragic details about Mac Miller and Ariana Grande's relationship.