Inside Andrew Garfield's Friendship With Jessica Chastain
Former Spider-Man and current "We Live In Time" actor Andrew Garfield will never forget the way that his previous co-star Jessica Chastain moved mountains to honor their friendship. The two were in the middle of filming "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" when Garfield's mother was in her final days before dying from pancreatic cancer. Back in 2019, Chastain used her star power to put the entire production on hold so that Garfield could travel back home and spend time with his ailing mother. Garfield told People, "What was amazing was that [Searchlight Pictures' David Greenbaum] and Jessica rearranged the schedule last-minute."
The two grew close on set by focusing on the work. They dove into their characters of Tammy Faye and Jim Bakker by traveling every day to Heritage, USA, the Christian theme park that the film's couple opened. Speaking to People about his time working with Chastain, Garfield said, "We would have deep conversations, because we were both getting to know each other as people. I'm really very grateful for that time with her."
They share their friendship with Oscar Isaac
In the run up to the release of "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", Garfield had the distinct pleasure (along with all of us) of watching Jessica Chastain take to the red carpet to support her HBO show "Scenes From A Marriage" with her other co-star Oscar Isaac. To promote it, Chastain and Isaac stopped by the Venice Film Festival, where they walked the red carpet and were caught in an intimate moment of mutual appreciation as Isaac gingerly kissed the inside of Chastain's arm as it was draped over his shoulder.
Garfield, along with everyone else on social media, saw the public display of affection and decided to jokingly establish some boundaries with Chastain regarding the promotion of their own project. He said on "The View," "I saw that like the rest of the world did, and I texted her and said something along the lines of, 'I hope you don't expect me to lick your armpit on the red carpet, and she said something like, 'Garfield, we've gotta sell this movie!,' and I said, 'No, no, no, this is a no-licky-pitty zone!" (via EW).
Shortly after, Garfield decided to step away from Hollywood for a time. Thankfully, that time is now over and Garfield is back, with social media now abuzz with speculation as to whether or not Garfield has a pure, Chastain-level friendship with "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube celebrity Amelia Dimoldenberg, or if it's something more intimate.