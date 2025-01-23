Inside Andrew Garfield's Friendship With Jessica Chastain

In the run up to the release of "The Eyes of Tammy Faye", Garfield had the distinct pleasure (along with all of us) of watching Jessica Chastain take to the red carpet to support her HBO show "Scenes From A Marriage" with her other co-star Oscar Isaac. To promote it, Chastain and Isaac stopped by the Venice Film Festival, where they walked the red carpet and were caught in an intimate moment of mutual appreciation as Isaac gingerly kissed the inside of Chastain's arm as it was draped over his shoulder.

Advertisement

Garfield, along with everyone else on social media, saw the public display of affection and decided to jokingly establish some boundaries with Chastain regarding the promotion of their own project. He said on "The View," "I saw that like the rest of the world did, and I texted her and said something along the lines of, 'I hope you don't expect me to lick your armpit on the red carpet, and she said something like, 'Garfield, we've gotta sell this movie!,' and I said, 'No, no, no, this is a no-licky-pitty zone!" (via EW).

Shortly after, Garfield decided to step away from Hollywood for a time. Thankfully, that time is now over and Garfield is back, with social media now abuzz with speculation as to whether or not Garfield has a pure, Chastain-level friendship with "Chicken Shop Date" YouTube celebrity Amelia Dimoldenberg, or if it's something more intimate.

Advertisement