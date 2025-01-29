Signs Heidi Klum's Daughter May Follow In Her Mom's Victoria's Secret Footsteps
For years now, Heidi Klum has stunned on the runway and set the catwalks on fire as a drop dead gorgeous supermodel — even making history as the first German model to don a pair of wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Now, it seems Heidi's 20-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, is poised to walk in her mom's famous footsteps. The young aspiring model — who is also a near lookalike to her famous mom — is getting comfortable in the spotlight and knows how to make the camera lens love her.
As Leni has grown up into a stunningly gorgeous woman, she's has been very appreciative of her mom's support amid her modeling career — which really kicked off when she was 16 and posed for the cover of Vogue Germany, were she was joined by her mom during the shoot. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom," Leni told People in October 2022. "But I am doing the work and putting in the time. ... My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."
Leni has already signed with a top-line modeling agency, IMG Models Worldwide, and has done photoshoots for campaigns with a slew of different companies. However, her recent work with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi – where she posed in lacy nightwear, alongside her famous mom, no less — suggests she might soon take a step into the world of Victoria's Secret modeling.
Leni Klum is comfortable with flaunting her figure and embracing the industry's changing landscape
Leni Klum isn't camera shy, and has no qualms about flaunting her flawless physique for her profession. She's also shown that she's got her mother's bold, fearless spirit when it comes to embracing the theatricality of Halloween — a holiday Heidi has famously dominated with her over-the-top costumes. In 2023, Leni nearly overshadowed her mom, rocking a risqué reimagining of a Strawberry Shortcake costume.
Clearly, Leni would be a good fit for the Victoria's Secret runway. Heidi was an official Victoria's Secret Angel from 1999 to 2010, walked in 11 of the iconic fashion shows, and was one of the most famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show models of all time. While the brand ended their famed Angels line in 2021, Victoria's Secret has dedicated itself to expanding its market and its inclusivity. A changing definition of "supermodel" has been a benefit to Leni, who, while every bit as stunning as her mom, doesn't have her mom's taller stature.
"I don't think there should be a certain standard, especially when it comes to height," Leni told People in 2022. "If you have a passion to do something, you should go for it. I'm 5-ft.-4-in., and I have a passion for modeling. Just like someone who is six foot, who has a passion for modeling, we should both be able to follow our passion and do what we love, so I'm really glad that everything's changing."