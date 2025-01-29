Signs Heidi Klum's Daughter May Follow In Her Mom's Victoria's Secret Footsteps

For years now, Heidi Klum has stunned on the runway and set the catwalks on fire as a drop dead gorgeous supermodel — even making history as the first German model to don a pair of wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel. Now, it seems Heidi's 20-year-old daughter, Leni Klum, is poised to walk in her mom's famous footsteps. The young aspiring model — who is also a near lookalike to her famous mom — is getting comfortable in the spotlight and knows how to make the camera lens love her.

Advertisement

As Leni has grown up into a stunningly gorgeous woman, she's has been very appreciative of her mom's support amid her modeling career — which really kicked off when she was 16 and posed for the cover of Vogue Germany, were she was joined by her mom during the shoot. "I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom," Leni told People in October 2022. "But I am doing the work and putting in the time. ... My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

Leni has already signed with a top-line modeling agency, IMG Models Worldwide, and has done photoshoots for campaigns with a slew of different companies. However, her recent work with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi – where she posed in lacy nightwear, alongside her famous mom, no less — suggests she might soon take a step into the world of Victoria's Secret modeling.

Advertisement