Inside The Unexpected Friendship Between Kelly Clarkson And Miranda Lambert

Kelly Clarkson has a voice and personality like no other. The "American Idol" star has been singing her way into fans' hearts since 2002 and entertaining audiences on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since 2019. Clarkson's jovial character causes her to hit it off with most of the guests on her show, and in the case of country singer Miranda Lambert, the chemistry may extend beyond the NBC cameras. Lambert appeared on Clarkson's talk show in September 2024 where the two bonded as they blended their voices, singing songs including "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan. The two even shared sisterly moments where they expressed love for the other's talent, followed by a short back-and-forth stating that the other one was prettier.

The two have worked together before, but signs indicate the beginning of a fresh friendship, which may be to Blake Shelton's dismay. Lambert and Shelton married in 2011 and divorced in 2015, just hours after they announced they were splitting. While a definitive reason for parting ways has never been publicized, they did not maintain a friendship despite a source close to the couple telling US Weekly at the time, "They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that." Both parties have since moved on, with some speculating that Lambert still feels the pain of the split.

Shelton and Clarkson have an established friendship, which was deepened by their time spent as co-judges on NBC's "The Voice." A source close to the Shelton told Life & Style, "Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time ... but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn't know what Blake's talking about."

