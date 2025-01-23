Inside The Unexpected Friendship Between Kelly Clarkson And Miranda Lambert
Kelly Clarkson has a voice and personality like no other. The "American Idol" star has been singing her way into fans' hearts since 2002 and entertaining audiences on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" since 2019. Clarkson's jovial character causes her to hit it off with most of the guests on her show, and in the case of country singer Miranda Lambert, the chemistry may extend beyond the NBC cameras. Lambert appeared on Clarkson's talk show in September 2024 where the two bonded as they blended their voices, singing songs including "Good Luck, Babe!" by Chappell Roan. The two even shared sisterly moments where they expressed love for the other's talent, followed by a short back-and-forth stating that the other one was prettier.
The two have worked together before, but signs indicate the beginning of a fresh friendship, which may be to Blake Shelton's dismay. Lambert and Shelton married in 2011 and divorced in 2015, just hours after they announced they were splitting. While a definitive reason for parting ways has never been publicized, they did not maintain a friendship despite a source close to the couple telling US Weekly at the time, "They want to move on as friends, and they are doing just that." Both parties have since moved on, with some speculating that Lambert still feels the pain of the split.
Shelton and Clarkson have an established friendship, which was deepened by their time spent as co-judges on NBC's "The Voice." A source close to the Shelton told Life & Style, "Kelly was Team Blake for a long, long time ... but now that she's gotten to know Miranda better, she doesn't know what Blake's talking about."
Kelly and Blake are more than just work friends
It's natural for co-workers to simply be "work friends," but that's not the case for stars Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. Despite working together on "The Voice," they have known each other for over a decade. Clarkson even attended Shelton and Miranda Lambert's wedding. "That reception was freakin' fun. It was the best wedding reception I've ever been to," the "A Moment Like This" singer told Access Hollywood (via Taste of Country). The "American Idol" star also married Shelton's former manager, Brandon Blackstock, in 2013. When Clarkson and Blackstock divorced in 2020, Shelton supported Clarkson as she went through her divorce. (By 2024, bad blood still appeared to be flowing when Clarkson swiped at her ex with one simple word.)
Since Shelton and Clarkson are close, almost like siblings, an insider chummy with Shelton believes that a budding friendship between Clarkson and Lambert could hurt her friendship with Shelton. "Kelly's realized Miranda's not a baddie at all, in fact, she's a sweetheart and she's going to give her support and be kind and generous even if it jeopardizes her friendship with Blake," the source told Life & Style.
The source also alleges, "No one would put it past Miranda to steal Kelly away and fill her head with junk about her ex. The feeling is Kelly would believe anything. She's incredibly nice but gullible." Since Lambert appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2024, she and Clarkson have not been reported to be spending time together. However, "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Instagram page follows the "Mama's Broken Heart" singer. Meanwhile, Lambert follows Clarkson's personal Instagram page.