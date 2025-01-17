Donald Trump Enlists The Help Of Hollywood A-Listers To Boost His Political Ambitions

President-elect Donald Trump is not just assembling his cabinet — he's making some unexpected picks for Hollywood, too. On the heels of discussions about aid for California's historic wildfires, Trump is turning his focus to what he calls a "very troubled place" — Tinseltown.

That's right, Trump has tapped three Hollywood A-listers to be his "Special Envoys" on the ground: Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone. The president-elect took to Truth Social to make the announcement. "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California." The 47th president-elect went on to describe the role. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"

In an effort to make Hollywood great again, Trump claims, the three actors will be his chief advisors when it comes to the entertainment industry. "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!" he added. According to Trump, the trio will be instrumental in bringing business back to Los Angeles after he claimed many productions have moved overseas.

