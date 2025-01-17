Donald Trump Enlists The Help Of Hollywood A-Listers To Boost His Political Ambitions
President-elect Donald Trump is not just assembling his cabinet — he's making some unexpected picks for Hollywood, too. On the heels of discussions about aid for California's historic wildfires, Trump is turning his focus to what he calls a "very troubled place" — Tinseltown.
That's right, Trump has tapped three Hollywood A-listers to be his "Special Envoys" on the ground: Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone. The president-elect took to Truth Social to make the announcement. "It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California." The 47th president-elect went on to describe the role. "They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACK — BIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE!"
In an effort to make Hollywood great again, Trump claims, the three actors will be his chief advisors when it comes to the entertainment industry. "These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood!" he added. According to Trump, the trio will be instrumental in bringing business back to Los Angeles after he claimed many productions have moved overseas.
What's next?
All three of president-elect Donald Trump's picks have long been vocal supporters of the former president. Jon Voight, father of actress Angelina Jolie and a longtime Trump ally, has frequently praised him in interviews and social media videos. Mel Gibson made headlines just before the election when a video was posted of him criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris while endorsing Trump. "I know what it'll be like if we let her in," he said in the clip (via X17). "And that ain't good. Miserable track record. No policies to speak of." But he didn't stop there. He went on to attack the Vice President's intelligence. "She's got the IQ of a fence post," he added.
Sylvester Stallone has also been in Trump's orbit — he even introduced Trump at Mar-a-Lago during his first speech after winning the election in November. "Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations," the filmmaker said to a rapturous applause (via Associated Press).
While it's still unclear what exactly the Special Ambassadors will do, the timing of the announcement is notable. Trump's cabinet confirmations are currently underway, and this move suggests he's looking to extend his influence beyond politics and into Hollywood. Whether these appointments will have any real impact — or just add to the spectacle of his presidency — remains to be seen. As far as the initial reaction online, one X user replied to the news by tweeting: "Objectively hilarious."