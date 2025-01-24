The Stunning Transformation Of Fox News' Harris Faulkner

As a self-described "military BRAT" — which originally stood for British Regiment Attached Travel but now commonly stands for Born, Raised, and Transferred — Harris Faulkner knows that there are pros and cons to growing up as the child of a parent in the U.S. Army. She's moved around a lot since she was a young child in Georgia, and one of her many takeaways is her capacity "to adjust and be resilient," she told IN Kansas City Magazine in February 2024. Today, Faulkner prides herself in her ability to make the most out of the cards she's dealt.

"I can be dropped down in the middle of nowhere with like five things in a suitcase, make a friend, make a connection that's important strategically, use everything in that suitcase and still have more purposes for everything I packed in 15 minutes," the Fox News anchor explained. Faulkner also holds her patriotism close to her heart, which she says she was born with, thanks to her experiences growing up on military bases.

Faulkner's fighter pilot father grew up in poverty and, having excelled in the military, he taught her to always reach for her goals, no matter how difficult. Similarly, her mom, who was a kindergarten teacher, served as another source of inspiration for Faulkner. As the television personality told Your Teen Magazine in December 2019, "[My mom] raised me to always be looking for a way to be the solution."

